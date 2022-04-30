Geneseo and UT split doubleheader behind solid pitching performances

GENESEO — With the bases loaded and one out trailing by two in the fourth, Geneseo’s Jake Nelms was in a jam on the mound.

His next pitch found the backstop, but Andrew Cotty corralled it and tagged the runner inches before he touched home. Nelms got a strikeout on the next pitch and in a matter of seconds, the threat was gone.

Geneseo kept that momentum going, scoring four runs in the bottom of the inning to win game one 4-2. United Township bounced back in game two with a 5-2 victory to split the doubleheader Saturday afternoon in Geneseo.

“It all started when we got out of the bases loaded jam — that was huge,” Geneseo coach Joe Nichols said. “Jake did a nice job settling in, and he didn’t have his best stuff either. I think he had six walks, and he’s not a guy that’s going to usually give up six walks.”

UT (9-8, 7-4 WB6) got on the board quickly against Nelms in the game one with a two runs in the first inning. Jayson Sevier singled and Landen Farnsworth doubled to deep right to put runners on second and third with nobody out. A wild pitch brought Sevier home and Kyler Trueblood grounded out to first to drive home the second Panther of the inning.

After that, Nelms pitched five scoreless frames and ended the game with six strikeouts to not only keep Geneseo in the game, but earn a win.

“That’s what good pitches do,” Nichols said. “Even if they don’t have their best stuff, they find a way to keep a team in it. They got two in the first inning and then he put up zero, zero, zero to give us a chance. The shutdown inning in the fourth was a momentum shift. We came out and capitalized on it.”

The Maple Leafs (11-7, 6-4 WB6) scored four runs in the fourth thanks to three Panther errors. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Geneseo scored two on a strikeout.

The pitch found its way to the backstop and an errant throw on a tag attempt at home sailed and the Maple Leafs scored two. Geneseo added a third on a pickoff attempt that found left field. Cooper McKeag singled to center to bring in the fourth — his second hit of the game.

“Cooper is a sophomore that we brought up today, that was the first time he has played with us,” Nichols said. “We have started to plug some young guys in to see what they can do because of injuries and I think he took advantage and did a really good job. It was impressive to see him not be intimidated and come out and hit.”

Outside of the messy fourth inning, Sevier pitched a complete game and held Geneseo scoreless in every other inning. He ended his outing with a strikeout with a runner on third who had reached on a throwing error — the Panthers’ fifth of the game. Sevier recorded eight strikeouts.

“Jayson has been doing that all year,” United Township coach Mike Meyers said. “He attacks the zone. He doesn’t get hit too hard. It was another solid outing from Jayson. We expect nothing less from him.”

UT threatened with runners on second and third with two outs in the top of the seventh, but Calvin Pettit, who came in for the Nelms earlier in the inning, recorded a save with a fly out to center.

In game two, UT struck first again with two runs in the top of the second. Braedon King, who went 3-for-4, collected his first hit of the game and then Isaac Graf got him to third with a deep double to right center.

Colton Farnsworth knocked an RBI single to left and Kellan Kennedy brought home the second on a sac fly.

The Panthers added onto the lead in the third after Landen Farnsworth reached on an infield single and stole second. King hit a line drive into left and scored the runner easily.

Two more runs came across in the fourth after what looked like a routine grounder to third with two outs found its way under the glove and into the outfield. Sevier, Landen Farnsworth and Trueblood all singled in a row to make it 5-0. Five different Panthers had RBIs in game two.

“They did a nice job bouncing back after that first game loss,” Meyers said. “They hit some balls hard and put a lot in play. They made the plays. I was happy with it after the first game.”

On the mound, both pitchers had good outings.

Geneseo’s Pettit went into the sixth and allowed only one earned run. He struck out five.

“I think Jake and Calvin are two of the best pitchers in the league,” Nichols said. “They are two pitchers we can ride in the postseason. Cal came in and shut the door in the seventh and then started (game two) and pitched well I thought.”

Opposite Pettit was Graf, who went six innings and didn’t allow an earned run. Both runners who scored reached on throwing errors.

“It’s been a couple weeks since he’s thrown, but he did a real nice job today,” Meyers said. “He had command of his fastball and breaking ball. He kept hitters off balance.”

Graf struck out six and Geneseo finished game two with just two hits.

“The team was behind me and the run support got us ahead early,” Graf said. “I just tried to put the ball over the plate. I knew the defenders behind me would make plays.”

Geneseo will play next at 4:30 Tuesday against Kewanee on the road. UT will be back on the diamond at 4:30 Monday against Mercer County at home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.