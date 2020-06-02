Geneseo anticipates transition to Big 6 baseball

GENESEO — The Geneseo baseball squad and head coach Joe Nichols had a variety of reasons for anticipating this spring and its first season as members of the Western Big 6 Conference.
Among the most compelling was the chance for the Maple Leafs to use the league's system of Saturday doubleheaders to develop a steadier routine of practice and fine-tuning their skills.
"One of the things we were really looking forward to in the Big 6 was the Saturday doubleheaders," said Nichols, who is also Geneseo's athletic director. "In the (Northern Illinois Big 12), we would play a three-game series against each team. That was nice, but we didn't get to practice because we playing just about every day.
"The guys were looking forward to getting into some kind of routine, similar to football and basketball. This was something we all were definitely excited about."
However, that feeling of anticipation among the Leafs was tempered by the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the Big 6 debuts of both Geneseo and former NIB-12 rival Sterling off for a year.
"Our guys are disappointed moreso about not getting to play any games," said Nichols. "We had seven seniors back who were going to contribute in some way or another; our top two or three pitchers were all going to be seniors."
That mound trio of Logan Loitz, who Nichols had penciled in as the Leafs' ace — "he was going to be our No. 1 Saturday starter" — and twin brothers Jacob and Joseph McConnell are among the seniors whose prep careers ended without a game this spring, along with such contributors as second baseman Tyler Seaman and outfielder Mitch Benhart.
That was on top of already losing two of the senior standouts from last year's 12-15 club — top hitter Colton Garcia (.378, six doubles, 22 RBIs) and pitching ace Jaren Brucher (six wins, 0.87 ERA and 62 strikeouts).
However, Geneseo is not lacking in younger talent to step up and fill those positions, including another set of twins who have a link to the Maple Leafs' recent postseason success.
The junior duo of outfielder Carson Rice and middle infielder Charlie Rice are the younger brothers of former Leafs standout Marshall Rice, who helped lead Geneseo to three consecutive Class 3A regional titles from 2015-17. Classmates Nathan Beneke (P/C) and P.J. Moser (1B) also look to be key contributors in '21.
"We're excited for next year," Nichols said. "We'll have a lot of unproven guys, but they're talented. Some of the funnest years are the ones that are so wide-open, things can change drastically from day one to the season's end. These guys all feed off each other and get stronger as a result, and they're some of the best kids I've been around.
"It's a cliche, but these guys will play each game like its their last. That's there for a reason, because we've got seven guys who were seniors who didn't get to play a game this year."
