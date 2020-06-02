Geneseo anticipates transition to Big 6 baseball

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GENESEO — The Geneseo baseball squad and head coach Joe Nichols had a variety of reasons for anticipating this spring and its first season as members of the Western Big 6 Conference.

Among the most compelling was the chance for the Maple Leafs to use the league's system of Saturday doubleheaders to develop a steadier routine of practice and fine-tuning their skills.

"One of the things we were really looking forward to in the Big 6 was the Saturday doubleheaders," said Nichols, who is also Geneseo's athletic director. "In the (Northern Illinois Big 12), we would play a three-game series against each team. That was nice, but we didn't get to practice because we playing just about every day.

"The guys were looking forward to getting into some kind of routine, similar to football and basketball. This was something we all were definitely excited about."

However, that feeling of anticipation among the Leafs was tempered by the cancellation of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, putting the Big 6 debuts of both Geneseo and former NIB-12 rival Sterling off for a year.