Geneseo baseball blows out Dixon to win first sectional title

GENESEO — The Geneseo High School baseball team left no doubt on Friday night it belongs in the Elite Eight.
By winning Friday night’s Class 3A Geneseo Sectional final 13-3 in five innings, the Maple Leafs attained their first sectional title in school history at Richmond Hill Park’s Stone Field.
The victory was fifth-seeded Geneseo’s fourth straight postseason win as the lower seeded team. Playing a second-seeded Dixon (17-3) team also without its best arms available, the Leafs were locked in offensively.
The Leafs out-hit the former conference rival Dukes 14-3 as they scored three or more runs in four of the five innings.
Geneseo led 4-1 after the first inning.
“We just stuck to the motto, just keep going, keep working and it will pay off,” said senior PJ Moser, who scored three runs in the win. “We’ve been living with that the whole season.”
Geneseo advances to face No. 1 seed Washington on Monday after it won 11-5 over Morton on Friday.
Moser said balls were flying off the bat in batting practice. It was a good omen for the Leafs (20-10), who were one of just two teams seeded fifth in the Sweet 16.
Winning the first sectional title in school history with a group of 11 seniors made it all the more special, especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic took away last year.
“It means a lot,” he said. “We didn’t get a season last year and we wanted to win. We worked all season and we knew it could happen.”
Fellow senior Gannon Newkirk came in to pitch after starter Jake Nelms got through the first inning.
As Geneseo’s lead quickly ballooned, Newkirk knew he just had to pump the strike zone and find a way to get outs. The flow of the game turned out to be similar to the 8-2 win over Hampshire the previous round.
Newkirk said coming into this season, he knew the team had potential before it got its head down in a middling regular season in the Western Big 6 Conference.
But the senior-led group is now cashing in on that potential and playing deeper than the program ever has.
“It means a lot to come out here and just compete and play another baseball game and see another day with the team,” he said. “We don’t want to lose it, senior year.”
Having the community behind the team on its home field has also been big for Geneseo.
Coach Joe Nichols said he knew the Dukes did not have their top two arms available, so the Leafs were prepared for a game with lots of bats being swung.
“We kind of prepared for a high scoring game because we didn’t have our top two guys either,” Nichols said. “Jake Nelms came in and threw really well and did what we asked him to. … Get us to Gannon and Gannon will be the bridge to the middle and then we’ll go to the end and bring a closer in.”
The end of the game turned out to come two innings early.
Nichols did not expect a 10-run mercy rule to show up on Friday. Thomas Henson went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Mitch Wirth had three singles and an RBI. Henson scored on a wild pitch to end the game early. Charlie Rice (two hits, one triple) and Nathan Beneke also scored three runs.
“Sometimes it’s just your day,” he said. “Today was that today.”
Nichols thought his team adjusted to the strike zone in the win. Postseason baseball is all about the seniors for the coach, and they have delivered so far.
“These are really great kids,” he said. “They are super tight-knit, they love each other and, man, I’m just so glad I get to coach them some more.”
The year has aligned well for Geneseo, which was chosen to be a super-sectional host in the pandemic-altered season.
“Everybody was just feeling good, and we just knew we could have two more games on this field,” Moser said. “We’ve got one more. It’d be great if we could win it here and have a dog-pile on the infield.”