Geneseo baseball blows out Dixon to win first sectional title

“It means a lot,” he said. “We didn’t get a season last year and we wanted to win. We worked all season and we knew it could happen.”

Fellow senior Gannon Newkirk came in to pitch after starter Jake Nelms got through the first inning.

As Geneseo’s lead quickly ballooned, Newkirk knew he just had to pump the strike zone and find a way to get outs. The flow of the game turned out to be similar to the 8-2 win over Hampshire the previous round.

Newkirk said coming into this season, he knew the team had potential before it got its head down in a middling regular season in the Western Big 6 Conference.

But the senior-led group is now cashing in on that potential and playing deeper than the program ever has.

“It means a lot to come out here and just compete and play another baseball game and see another day with the team,” he said. “We don’t want to lose it, senior year.”

Having the community behind the team on its home field has also been big for Geneseo.

Coach Joe Nichols said he knew the Dukes did not have their top two arms available, so the Leafs were prepared for a game with lots of bats being swung.