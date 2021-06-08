Geneseo baseball out to continue out-playing its seeding

In fact, if it wins both Wednesday and in Friday's sectional championship game, Nichols' club would have the chance to play on its home field for Monday's super-sectional contest.

"Now that we're in the sectional, we've overcome that," he said of the initial concerns about not getting another home date, especially among his 11 seniors. "We get a situation now where we have at least one more home game. You can't underestimate what that does for a program.

"We'll have our 9-under and 12-under kids there to watch, and the parents and community supporting them. Quite a few of our seniors had brothers on our last sectional group, and they were the ones in the stands then. Now, they'll be passing the torch on to the next group."

With the 2020 baseball season canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, only two of the 11 senior Leafs — catcher/outfielder Nathan Beneke and pitcher/first baseman P.J. Moser — came into this spring with significant varsity experience.

Those two have emerged as two of Geneseo's leaders at the plate, along with senior pitcher/middle infielder Charlie Rice. On the mound, Rice and his twin brother Carson have become the anchors of the staff, with Moser finding his niche as the team's postseason closer.

"This group enjoys being with each other; they're very close-knit," said Nichols. "I do think that, for what they may lack in varsity experience, they've got enough talent to overcome that."

