Geneseo baseball proud after best postseason finish ever

The Geneseo baseball team did not want to leave Stone Field after its best postseason run in school history came to an end in Monday night’s Class 3A super-sectional game.
It was the last time the Leafs’ 11 seniors would compete on their home diamond together following a 7-2 loss to Washington inside Richmond Hill Park.
The top-seeded Panthers (24-6) denied fifth-seeded Geneseo (20-11) a fifth straight win as the lower-seeded team.
Josh Heyder’s three-run home run with two outs in the seventh off Charlie Rice helped put the game out of reach after Geneseo led 2-0 after the first inning.
Geneseo senior Carson Rice said it was the most-fun season he’s been a part of. Carson started Monday’s game and pitched four innings, exiting with Washington up 3-2. His first of two triples scored twin brother Charlie for the game’s first run. “
In front of a packed home crowd, Carson said it meant a lot to get to this point and play one final home game. Earning the school’s first sectional title and reaching the state’s Elite Eight is a bar the team has set for future Geneseo players.
“I hope they can look at us and be proud of how we show ourselves, how we play,” said Carson. “And hopefully they can do it in the future.”
Gus Lucas hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the second inning before Washington starting pitcher Easton Harris’ RBI single scored Jack Limas to put the Panthers ahead for the final time.
Geneseo stranded the bases loaded twice and left 11 runners on base in the loss. Harris (8-0) gave up six hits, six walks, but struck out five to get out of some key moments. He exited after throwing 115 pitches in 5 1/3 innings. Kizer Teague finished the game for Washington.
Geneseo coach Joe Nichols credited the Panthers’ pitchers.
“Even when they got into jams, they were able to make the pitches they needed to make,” Nichols said. “We are a great hitting team, and they held us in check when they had to.”
Nichols said Washington was effectively “bend-but-don’t-break” against the Leafs’ offense.
“I’m proud of our guys and I think we competed well,” he said. “That’s a seasoned team over there. They are not new to this. They’re not going to flinch when we get two or three runs.”
“Tip your cap to a team that, today, was better than us. That’s the way it works.”
Geneseo’s close-knit team carried a belief and bond to play further than any Leafs team before it.
“They truly do care about each other, and that means more than any scoreboard will ever say,” Nichols said. “They’re forever cemented in the history books of Geneseo baseball, Geneseo athletics, quite frankly.”
“I can’t say enough about how good of people they are,” Nichols said. “They’re great kids, they’re great humans. That’s what I’m going to miss the most, the 11 seniors that I’m not going to get to see walk in the halls every day.”
AJ Weller led Geneseo with three singles. PJ Moser had an RBI single in the first inning.
“Being the first team to ever do this, and letting all these kids and families see it, it sets a bar for them and they have to work toward it,” Moser said. “It’s special for them to see this, something fun like this, a run like this.”
Moser’s advice for future players is to put in the work in the off-season to make something like this happen.
“It puts you ahead of other people not working,” he said. “Putting in work on the days that are hot and the days that are cold and you have to go inside, it puts you ahead of the people that aren’t working hard, and that’s what matters.”
Nichols, also Geneseo’s athletic director, applauded the recent community support for Geneseo High School, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This community has come out like crazy for us this last week, and it means so much to us,” he said. “If we gave them any joy for the two-and-a-half hours we were out here the last few days, that’s worth everything. We’re proud to be from Geneseo and we think that they’re proud of us and we just couldn’t be happier for them to be able to come out and experience this with us.”