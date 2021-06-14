Geneseo baseball proud after best postseason finish ever

“I can’t say enough about how good of people they are,” Nichols said. “They’re great kids, they’re great humans. That’s what I’m going to miss the most, the 11 seniors that I’m not going to get to see walk in the halls every day.”

AJ Weller led Geneseo with three singles. PJ Moser had an RBI single in the first inning.

“Being the first team to ever do this, and letting all these kids and families see it, it sets a bar for them and they have to work toward it,” Moser said. “It’s special for them to see this, something fun like this, a run like this.”

Moser’s advice for future players is to put in the work in the off-season to make something like this happen.

“It puts you ahead of other people not working,” he said. “Putting in work on the days that are hot and the days that are cold and you have to go inside, it puts you ahead of the people that aren’t working hard, and that’s what matters.”

Nichols, also Geneseo’s athletic director, applauded the recent community support for Geneseo High School, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This community has come out like crazy for us this last week, and it means so much to us,” he said. “If we gave them any joy for the two-and-a-half hours we were out here the last few days, that’s worth everything. We’re proud to be from Geneseo and we think that they’re proud of us and we just couldn’t be happier for them to be able to come out and experience this with us.”

