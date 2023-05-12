Fresh from winning a second consecutive outright Western Big 6 baseball title, the Moline Maroons now set their sights on another championship repeat bid.

Posting a 13-1 conference record to finish two games ahead of runner-up Rock Island, Moline (22-7) drew a No. 2 seed for the upcoming IHSA Class 4A postseason as it prepares to hit the road for the regional round.

The Maroons will head east on I-80 to the Minooka Regional to begin their bid for back-to-back regional titles on Wednesday, May 24 against eighth-seeded Plainfield South (10-14-2).

A Moline win puts it in the May 27 championship game against either No. 3 Minooka (16-13-1) or No. 6 Bradley-Bourbonnais (13-9).

Staying in 4A, United Township (16-10) will travel a different highway to its postseason opener. The Panthers will trek down I-74 for the Pekin Regional, where they are seeded fifth.

UT opens on Thursday, May 25 against No. 4 Normal Community (20-8), with a win putting it in the May 27 finals against either top-seeded Plainfield Central (25-6) or No. 7 Pekin (12-11).

In Class 3A, Geneseo joined Moline as a No. 2 seed. In their case, the Maple Leafs (22-7) will savor that ranking even more as their postseason road begins on their home diamond at Richmond Hill Park.

Finishing third in the Western Big 6 at 9-6, the Leafs welcome a familiar face for their May 24 Geneseo Regional opener as they take on No. 7 Galesburg (13-16). The Silver Streaks finished 8-6 and fourth in conference play.

That winner awaits either No. 3 Streator (16-10-1) or No. 6 Dunlap (14-13-1) in the May 27 regional title game at Stone Field.

As for Rock Island (19-8), the Big 6 runners-up are on a big-time roll as the 3A playoffs approach, having reeled off 11 straight wins. Additionally, the Rocks were the only team to best Moline in conference play this spring.

Seeded fourth, Rocky also makes an eastward trek on I-80 to the Morris Regional to open up against Ottawa (15-14). A win puts the Rocks in the May 27 title game, with No. 1 seed Morris possibly awaiting them.