Geneseo uses big fifth inning to blow past Rock Island

GENESEO — Just put the ball in play.

That’s what Geneseo baseball coach Joe Nichols preaches to his team — especially with runners on base.

Jaden Weinzierl did just that to spark a four-run fifth inning that opened the flood gates for an 11-1 run-rule six inning victory over Rock Island on Tuesday at Richmond Hill Park.

Rock Island led 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fifth, but Geneseo’s Andrew Cotty led off the inning with a single — the Maple Leafs’ first since the opening inning. Caleb Craterfield and AJ Weller followed with walks, and then Geneseo broke loose.

Nash Clementz tied the game on a fielder’s choice to third, but everything changed when Weinzierl hit a chopper up the middle.

It looked like the Rocks (3-7, 0-3 WB6) had a chance to turn an inning-ending double play — which would have sent it to the sixth inning tied 1-1 — but the ball took a high hop on the lip of the grass and bounced off Rocky’s shortstop and into right field.

A runner scored on the initial error, but the throw from right sailed over the third baseman’s head and went into the dugout, allowing a second Maple Leaf run to score to make it 3-1.

“I thought that was going to be a double-play ball, but it wasn’t a routine easy play,” Nichols said. “He had to go a long way to get it. That’s a perfect example of it the ball is in play, we have a chance.”

Geneseo pitcher Thomas Henson drove home Weinzierl on an infield single to make it 4-1. It was Henson that kept Geneseo (8-3, 4-1 WB6) in the game despite Rock Island’s Dylan Martin throwing four scoreless innings to start.

But during warmups, Henson’s start was in question.

“Before the game he told us that he wasn’t sure if he could go,” Nichols said. “I don’t know if he was completely loose yet, but after he threw his bullpen he said he wanted to give it a shot. He got through the first inning and then just kept going.”

Rock Island put together a two-out rally in the first inning to scratch a run across. Henson retired the first two batters, but Martin singled to left to set up a Xander George RBI single to left field.

“At first I didn’t have a lot of confidence in myself because of my arm, but once I settled in I started to get some,” Henson said. “I knew I could throw it down the middle or hit the corners and my teammates would make plays.”

And that’s exactly what he did. Rock Island sprinkled in a hit every now and then, but Henson kept Rocky hitters off-balance by changing his speeds and allowing his location and defense to do the work.

“That’s just my style of pitching,” Henson said. “I try to pain the corners so they don’t square up the ball as easily.”

Martin allowed two runners in the first, but then didn’t allow another hit until the fifth inning. He finished the day with five strikeouts.

“He’s been really good for us, he’s given us an opportunity to win some games,” Rock Island coach Jake Scudder said. “He is one of our workhorses with three or four starts already. We just have to find a way to win close games when we have the opportunity.”

After Geneseo made it 4-1, Rock Island responded in the top of the sixth by loading the bases with only one out against Clementz. But the Geneseo reliever got a strikeout and pop out to get out of the jam.

“That was really big to not let them even tack a run on there,” Nichols said. “I went out there and told him that it’s a 4-1 game, so just let them hit. I knew our defense would make plays.”

The two half-innings that changed the momentum of the game, and in a hurry.

“Whoever ends the game with momentum wins and we had it for the first 4 2/3 innings, but then they got a couple hits and we sprayed it out of the bullpen,” Scudder said. “We gave them opportunities and they took them.”

Geneseo became much more disciplined toward the end of the game — which Nichols said was deliberate — and it worked. The Maple Leafs earned four walks in the seventh inning alone to set up a seven-run frame.

Cooper Mathews sent everyone home with a 3-RBI triple that was blasted into deep right center. He missed a grand slam by what looked like inches, but it still sent everyone home.

“Cooper is one of those guys that works his tail off,” Nichols said. “He works hard and does exactly what we ask him to do. I think he would tell you that he has fixed some mental things at the plate this year. It’s been really cool to see his bat keep him in the lineup.”

Geneseo will play next at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Riverdale at home. Rock Island will try to bounce back at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Rock Falls at home.

