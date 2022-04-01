Geneseo's Nelms does it all in win over Moline in WB6 opener

Geneseo’s Jake Nelms made the difference on the mound and at the plate against Moline Friday.

Nelms pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings and drove home two runs on a single up the middle in the fifth inning to lift the Maple Leafs to a 2-1 victory over the Maroons in each team's Western Big 6 Conference baseball opener.

“He made competitive pitches,” Geneseo coach Joe Nichols said. “He was around the zone and even when he threw balls, they looked good. When you’re competitive like that, your strikes are going to be harder to hit because they’ll start swinging at balls. He mixed his speeds well and used all his pitches.”

Nelms struck out 10 and allowed just three hits. At the plate he went 1-4, but his two-RBI base hit to center field made the difference.

“My teammates were having good at-bats all game so I was able to see so many pitches,” Nelms said. “I knew a curveball was coming. I saw it, hit it and watched it go right up the middle.”

But his opponent on the mound, Moline’s Conner Schimmel, was dealing just the same through four innings.

The game was a pitchers duel for the most part, but things almost broke out in the second inning. Geneseo (5-0, 1-0 WB6) had runners on second and third with no outs before Schimmel got a strikeout and two shallow fly outs to left to escape the jam.

“He really competed and battled in that second inning to get out of it,” Moline coach Craig Schimmel said. “But sooner or later if you put that much pressure on your pitcher by not scoring runs, something is going to happen to hurt you. Conner threw well enough to deserve to win a game, but it wasn’t in the cards for us.”

Nelms recorded two quick outs in the bottom of the second, but Moline loaded the bases with a pair of singles and a walk. However, Nelms got Alex Schimmel to fly out to right on a 2-2 pitch to end the threat.

“I know what I can bring, so I just had to take deep breaths and do my thing,” Nelms said. “That’s what I did.”

After that, Moline (4-6, 0-1 WB6) didn't record a hit until the bottom of the sixth inning.

However, the Maple Leafs had a stretch of frenzied hitting in the fifth.

Conner Schimmel began the fifth with a strikeout, but Nash Clementz and Jaden Weinzierl followed with a pair of singles to right. After a throwing error allowed the runners to reach second and third, Nelms drove them home on the aforementioned hanging curveball.

Moline made noise in the sixth to force Nelms out of the game, but Calvin Pettit quickly shut down the rally. Seamus Boyle shot a double down the left field line and Davis Hoffstatter earned a walk to get the tying run on base, but it took Pettit just six pitches to get two groundouts to end the inning.

“He has a live arm and is only a junior, so that was only like his second or third varsity experience,” Nichols said. “It was nice to see him get this, especially in a Western Big 6 game. I hope he enjoyed it.”

The Maroons made it interesting in the bottom of the seventh when Josh Harrison hit the deepest drive of the game. Josh Morales began the inning with a single to right and Harrison drove him home with two outs and two strikes with a hit to left that sailed over the outfielder's head, landing on the warning track — just feet short of a game-tying home run — and bouncing over the wall for a ground-rule double to make it 2-1.

But Pettit regrouped and got Hunter Warren to strike out to end the game.

“I told them in the dugout after the fifth that they have to get 21 outs, not 15,” Craig Schimmel said. “I thought we went down swinging a little bit, but unfortunately you have to swing early sometimes. I thought we got punched in the face early and didn’t respond until it was too late.”

The win kept Geneseo’s undefeated start intact. The team is happy with how the season has begun, but the Maple Leafs reached the super-sectionals last season and want nothing more than to return again.

“It’s only April 1, so we don’t want to peak now,” Nichols said. “We want to peak in late May and hopefully play in early June like we did last year. We want to peak in the postseason, but this was a big day for the guys who were a part of it.”

