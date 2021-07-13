Gibbs steps down from Rockridge baseball job to spend more time with family

After wrapping up his own baseball career, 2006 Rock Island High School graduate Josh Gibbs quickly switched gears to begin a second career in the coaching ranks.

Gibbs, who followed up his days in a Rocky uniform by playing collegiately at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, and then the University of Northern Iowa, took up coaching with the Rock Island Legion Post 200 club, serving as Tom Teager's pitching coach from 2010 to ’17.

From there, he did a three-year stint on Jerry Burkhead's staff at Alleman before moving up to his first head-coaching post when he took over at Rockridge in the spring of 2019.

But after his wife Megan gave birth to the couple's first child seven months ago, Gibbs gradually decided that the time was right to put baseball on the back burner for now. A production controller at the Rock Island Arsenal, he recently stepped down as the Rockets' head man to devote more time to his growing family.

"When you're younger, it's so much easier to go out and coach without too many other responsibilities," he said. "Now, it gets a little harder to spend more time outside of my family. It was a lot tougher than I originally anticipated.