Gibbs steps down from Rockridge baseball job to spend more time with family

After wrapping up his own baseball career, 2006 Rock Island High School graduate Josh Gibbs quickly switched gears to begin a second career in the coaching ranks.
Gibbs, who followed up his days in a Rocky uniform by playing collegiately at Indian Hills Community College in Ottumwa, Iowa, and then the University of Northern Iowa, took up coaching with the Rock Island Legion Post 200 club, serving as Tom Teager's pitching coach from 2010 to ’17.
From there, he did a three-year stint on Jerry Burkhead's staff at Alleman before moving up to his first head-coaching post when he took over at Rockridge in the spring of 2019.
But after his wife Megan gave birth to the couple's first child seven months ago, Gibbs gradually decided that the time was right to put baseball on the back burner for now. A production controller at the Rock Island Arsenal, he recently stepped down as the Rockets' head man to devote more time to his growing family.
"When you're younger, it's so much easier to go out and coach without too many other responsibilities," he said. "Now, it gets a little harder to spend more time outside of my family. It was a lot tougher than I originally anticipated.
"I know my wife will be glad to have me home more during the spring, and I want to see the little man (his son Bryson) grow up while I still have the chance. I already missed a lot of things this year, and that puts it in perspective."
A part of two IHSA Class AA regional-championship teams as a pitcher/shortstop with the Rocks, Gibbs was also a part of two 2A regional-title teams as a Pioneer assistant before returning to Edgington, where he had previously coached on Glen Cook's Rockridge staff for a year before going to Alleman.
"I wouldn't take any of this time back for anything," said Gibbs, whose Rocket teams went 15-35 in two seasons (the 2020 campaign was canceled due to COVID-19), compiling a 9-11 mark in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and a 2-2 postseason record.
"It's not just baseball in general, but being around the kids. You realize the people who have made an impact on you and the people you've impacted. It's been great."
Gibbs quickly admitted that when the 2022 spring season draws nearer and area teams break out the baseball gear once again, it will be a different feeling to not be watching from inside the dugout.
"When it comes around, I wouldn't be surprised to find myself at the ballpark a few times," he said. "Baseball's been a part of my life since I was five years old, and it's definitely going to be weird (not coaching), but I'm taking a step back to spend time with my family."