With Alleman down to its last out, pinch-hitter Anthony Glancey delivered a two-out, two-run single to give Alleman an 8-7 win over Hall in the Class 2A Byron sectional title game.
It was the seventh sectional title for the Pioneers (25-13), who will face Brimfield in the Rock Island Super-Sectional at 5 p.m. Monday at Augustana. Brimfield beat Eureka 11-6 for the Farmington sectional title.
The Pioneers scored the game's first three runs on a two-run double by Dominic Ferrari and an RBI single by Xavier Lara in the first inning and tacked on another in the fourth inning when a Chase VanDerGinst single brought home Nate Sheets, who had tripled, to make it 4-1.
Then the Hall offense got going, scoring six runs on just three hits in the bottom of the fifth inning to go up 7-4.
C.J. Terronez knocked in a run in the sixth to narrow the gap and set up the Pioneers' seventh-inning rally.
Ferrari's bases-loaded walk made it 7-6 and set the stage for Glancey's heroics.
Hall got the tying run to third with no outs in the seventh, but VanDerGinst stranded him there to pick up the win.