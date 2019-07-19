This season has been a roller-coaster for the Davenport West baseball team. The Falcons' substate opener against Clinton on Friday night was no different.
After having the lead comfortably for most of the game, West watched Clinton rally for five runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead. Logan Gluba rescued the Falcons with a two-out, game-tying home run in the bottom of the seventh to send the game into extra innings. West eventually prevailed, 7-6, in eight innings to end the emotional ride for both teams.
West will host Cedar Rapids Prairie at 7 p.m. Monday in a Class 4A substate semifinal.
The Falcons only sport an overall record of 20-16 but have now won five straight games and did enough to earn the No. 2 seed in their substate. It is the upside of a team that has also been blown out in some of its conference doubleheaders and, at times, undone themselves with poor defense and decision making.
West coach Scott Beatty said Friday's game was a mirror of the journey the Falcons have had this season.
"We continue to have to work with the idea to micromanage ourselves, we can't let somebody back in (the game)," Beatty said after his team lost a 5-1 edge in the seventh. "We got lucky, you have to take your hat off to Clinton. They continued to play baseball and played hard. They hit the baseball well. Things just fell into place for us in the eighth inning. Logan Gluba just stepped up huge for us."
The Falcons built a 5-1 edge behind a solo home run from Ryan McKown, a two-run single from Gluba, an RBI walk from Jackson Huffstutler and Adam Good scoring on a wild pitch. Senior pitcher Alek Reed made it stand up for six-plus innings as West went into the seventh with a four-run edge. Reed allowed only three hits and struck out eight during his appearance.
However, Reed walked the first two batters in the seventh to give Clinton (10-21) some life. Beatty went to Noah Carlson from the bullpen but that's when the River Kings shifted into overdrive. Clinton scored four runs after RBIs from Joe Simpson, Max Holy and Dante Brunson. Brunson's two-run single tied the game at 5-5 and chased Carlson.
Garet Gustaf came in relief and it appeared he would get out of the inning but a Falcons error allowed the River Kings to take a 6-5 lead when Logan Mulholland scored on the error.
The drama built after Zach Hoffman struck out the first two West batters in the bottom of the seventh. But Gluba stepped to the plate and with his high school career on the line, drilled a solo home run to deep left-centerfield to tie the score at 6-6 and send the game into extra innings.
"There was definitely a lot of pressure going up there but once I got up there, I just cleared my mind," Gluba said of his game-tying shot. "I was just looking for a pitch to hammer and it worked out. After I made contact, I thought it's just barely over the wall or 50-feet over. It was a great feeling."
Gustaf worked through the eighth and the Falcons got a one-out triple from Izaiah Schaeffer-Houston to put the home team on the brink. After Clinton intentionally walked the next two batters to load the bases, Jared Black was hit by a pitch to earn the painful, game-winning RBI.
"Didn't hurt at all. Felt great," Black said with a smile on his face.
For Clinton, it was a tough ending. The River Kings had some momentum coming into the game offensively, after scoring 36 runs in their previous four games. Clinton also lost its best pitcher when Parker Mangelsen's season ended this week with surgery on his right elbow. Hoffman pitched well in his six innings of relief of Bret Myli, who had started the game.
"We were capable of coming back and I was happy to see our guys battle back," Clinton coach Kevin Cunningham said. "West just made a few more plays than we did."