FARLEY, Iowa — Comebacks were the focal point of Davenport Central’s postseason.
It walked off against Dubuque Senior in the substate opener. It came back from two different deficits to clip Dubuque Hempstead in the semifinal.
The magic that kept the Blue Devils alive in the playoffs came to an abrupt end Wednesday night at Farley Community Park.
Western Dubuque pitcher Sam Goodman threw a no-hitter on just 61 pitches and the offense gave him an early cushion that ignited the top-seeded and Class 4A fifth-ranked Bobcats to an 8-0 shutout over Central to claim their spot in the state tournament next week at Principal Park.
“Kid threw a great game so you gotta tip your cap,” Blue Devils head coach Chris Cartee said. “I’d rather lose this way than lose 4-3 or something like that. They made every single play.”
The only baserunner Central (15-17) got was on a Mason Gersdorf hit-by-pitch with two outs in the fourth inning. Goodman allowed just five balls that left the infield.
Cartee wanted his hitters to be aggressive at the plate against a pitcher that came in with an earned run average under one.
“We knew he’d be around the plate — try to put it in play and try to make them make plays,” he said.
Goodman answered the bell.
The senior right-hander retired the side and tossed single-digit pitches in six of the seven innings. His highest pitch number was 14 in the third inning.
“I knew these guys were a scrappy team, I wanted to make them earn it,” Goodman said. “They went up there, they competed and played well. We just played our brand of baseball, and it worked out well.”
At times, Will Kranz felt the at-bats were almost too aggressive.
“Could’ve used the tight zone to our advantage,” Kranz said. “We were looking at first pitch tendencies.”
Western Dubuque (32-9) turned two walks in the first frame into three runs.
After Kyle Lehmann roped an RBI single for the first run of the game, Zach Bierman hit a two-run triple to right field near foul territory for the 3-0 lead.
Gersdorf settled in and worked out of jams in the second and fourth innings, stranding runners on the corners to keep the deficit at three.
“He’s got good stuff, and our thought coming in was throw strikes and make routine plays,” Cartee said. “Kept fighting, and I’m proud of that.”
With Kranz on the mound, Lehmann launched a one-out solo home run in the fifth to make it 4-0, and the fifth run came in on a wild pitch.
“Our guys stepped up at the plate,” Goodman said. “Kyle brought us back to life. We had big hits in big situations.”
Lehmann, a senior, finished the night 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Ben Bryant notched a pair of singles as six batters tallied at least a hit.
The Bobcats added three more in the sixth, two on an error and the final run on a sacrifice fly. Goodman ended the game with his fifth strikeout to start a celebration on the mound.
Kranz held back tears as one of 13 seniors to play their final game in a Central jersey. After going 6-10 to end the regular season and placing third in the MAC, Kranz has no regrets on how his final season went.
“Heckuva a ride, love every single one of my teammates,” he said. “Very proud of how we got through it and came together.”