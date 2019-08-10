Nick Gottilla won games for Davenport Assumption's baseball program the past three years with his arm, his bat and his glove.
The versatile senior, off to play baseball at the University of Central Florida this fall, is the captain of the Quad-City Times All-Metro squad.
Gottilla, a two-time first team all-state selection by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, was co-player of the year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference for the champion Knights. He was part of two state title teams and a 32-win squad this summer that reached the Class 3A semifinals.
The southpaw was the MAC leader with nine pitching wins, a 1.31 ERA and 95 strikeouts. He also batted .361 with six triples, five home runs and 23 RBIs. When he wasn't pitching, Gottilla roamed center field.
"There are not many feelings better than tracking down a ball and making a diving catch, other than striking someone out," Gottilla said. "Out there in center, you're in control of the outfield. It is one of the most fun positions to play on the field."
Western Big Six Conference co-champion Moline has three players on the 13-player first team with pitcher Devon Breiholz, shortstop Brody Harding and third baseman Michael Connor.
Iowa state qualifier Pleasant Valley also had three on the top team with catcher Eric Clifton, second baseman Peyton Lindmark and pitcher/third baseman Jack Young.
There are three repeat first-team selections in Gottilla, North Scott pitcher Graysen Drezek and Alleman all-state outfielder Chase VanDerGinst.
Calamus-Wheatland junior Caleb Banowetz captains the All-Eastern Iowa team. Banowetz batted .505 with 13 home runs and 72 RBIs for the Warriors along with compiling a 9-1 record, 0.91 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 61 1/3 innings.
Banowetz is one of three Warriors on the first team. He's joined by all-state outfielder Hunter Rickels and first baseman Tyler Rowold.
Class 3A state runner-up Central DeWitt had an area-best four players on the first team in pitchers Lucas Bixby and Alex McAleer along with catcher Garrett Finley and shortstop Devin Hurdle.
Ridgewood senior Cole Franks leads the All-Western Illinois team. Franks was a two-way threat, hitting .410 with 3 homers and 35 RBIs while going 10-2 on the mound with a 0.86 ERA and 119 strikeouts.
Mercer County has three players on the first team. Erie-Prophetstown, West Carroll and Annawan-Wethersfield each have two on the top team.