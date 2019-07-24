MUSCATINE — It was the top of the seventh inning and working with a 3-2 lead, Nick Gottilla had the Fairfield baseball team right where he wanted it.
Three pitches. One out.
Three more pitches. Two outs.
A hint of a smile crossed the Davenport Assumption pitcher’s face.
"I knew then we had it," Gottilla said. "The number eight hitter was up, and I knew it was over."
Gottilla then finished his work, putting his 15th strikeout of the game in the book to send the second-ranked Knights to the Iowa Class 3A state tournament for a third consecutive year with the substate victory Wednesday night at Tom Bruner Field.
"I came out in the seventh inning and just wanted to pound the zone. I knew I didn’t have that many pitches left so it was just pound the zone and finish it off," Gottilla said. "We’ve been working all season to make this happen."
Assumption will play in the state tournament for the 17th time in school history, and the defending state champions take the field at Principal Park in Des Moines in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
The Knights mustered just two hits against the sixth-ranked Trojans, but the back-to-back doubles by Adam Metivier and Seth Adrian with two outs in the bottom of the third inning each drove a run home and added to the lead Assumption had taken earlier in the inning.
Fairfield senior Kosta Papazoglou retired the first six batters he faced before Noah Weiman reached on the only walk of the game to open the third and pinch runner Jay Costello swiped second base.
An error on a sacrifice bunt by Zach Wesolewski moved Costello to third, positioning him to score the game’s first run on a groundout by Brandon Schlichting.
Metivier settled into the batter’s box after Papazoglou recorded one of his seven strikeouts, driving a pitch into the gap in left center to score pinch runner J.J. Stratman, extending a lead which reached 3-0 when Adrian doubled to right.
“When you have a three-run lead like that and an arm on the mound to ride like we had, you feel pretty good,’’ Assumption coach Greg Thissen said. “We were in a good spot.’’
The Trojans, who finished with four hits, answered in the top of the fourth.
Cooper Drish led off with the first of his two singles and scored when Austin Simpson followed by depositing a pitch over the wall in right, the Class 3A-leading 40th home run of the season for Fairfield (26-5).
"They had a lot of power in the middle of that order, and when the first baseman (Simpson) put that one in the pond (behind the right-field fence), you take a deep breath and go back to work," Thissen said.
"The good thing was we still had a one-run lead and there wasn’t any let up in my guys. We found ourselves in a lot of games like this during the first half of the season and found ways to hold on."
The Knights (31-4) accomplished that again.
While Papazoglou (7-2) retired the final nine batters he faced, Gottilla used back-to-back strikeouts to work around a sixth inning threat from the Trojans after Drish reached on a one-out single and Gottilla dropped a sky-high pop-up along the first base line off the bat of Simpson.
"I just had to trust myself. I was throwing a lot of fastballs at that point, knowing that the defense would be there to back me up," Gottilla said after improving to 8-1. "I just had to make some pitches and get through it. It all worked out and we get to play again, which is what we came here for."