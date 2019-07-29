Nick Gottilla remembers gripping a baseball and swinging a whiffle ball bat at age 3.
"I've always been around the game and had a baseball in my hand," Gottilla said. "Baseball has always been my go-to sport."
Whether it is overwhelming opposing hitters with his fastball, ripping a base hit into the outfield and using his speed to steal a base or tracking down a ball in center field, Gottilla has evolved into a complete talent.
Before heading off to the University of Central Florida in the coming weeks, the southpaw has an opportunity to lead Davenport Assumption's baseball program to an unprecedented state three-peat this week at Principal Park in Des Moines.
Assumption won back-to-back titles in 1992-93 and 2017-18.
Three in a row? It never has been done by the program which boasts a state-record 11 summer state baseball championships and has a 37-5 all-time record in state tournament games.
"For us seniors, once we get up there, we're not accustomed to losing," senior Brandon Schlichting said. "We're going to come out and do our best to hopefully bring home another state championship."
The second-ranked Knights (31-4) begin their quest at 7 p.m. Tuesday against unranked Boone (20-12) in a Class 3A quarterfinal.
Assumption coach Greg Thissen believes this is one of the deepest 3A fields in recent years. Cedar Rapids Xavier (38-2) has been ranked No. 1 much of the season.
Central DeWitt (36-3) and Marion (32-5) are ranked third and fourth, respectively, and Centerville (24-6) was the defending 2A champion last year.
"Our guys feel like it is our title until somebody beats us," Thissen said. "(Our seniors) are just really determined to prove the last two teams weren't just because of the guys here the last two years.
"They're determined to prove part of that was them too."
Gottilla has been at the forefront of this team.
After pitching for Davenport Central as a freshman, Gottilla made the move back to Assumption before his sophomore season.
"To play under coach (Billy) Argo and now Thissen, it has really helped me grow as a player and person," Gottilla said. "At the end of the day, it was the best move for me to come back here.
"These guys have played college baseball and professional ball. That will go a long way in getting me prepared for that."
Gottilla has seen his role expand each year.
He was 7-1 with a 1.70 ERA in 37 innings two years ago.
Gottilla was 6-1 with a 1.04 ERA in 47 innings along with batting .307 with 12 extra-base hits and 28 RBIs last summer. He established a state-title game record with five hits against Harlan.
This summer, the co-Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year is 8-1 with a 1.41 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 54 1/3 innings. At the plate, he's second on the team with a .365 average, 14 extra-base hits and 13 stolen bases.
"As far as two-way players, he might be the best two-way player we've had here," Thissen said. "The conversation starts with him and Trenton Wallace (now at Iowa)."
When Gottilla is on the mound, the Knights exude confidence. His only loss this year was against Clinton when he walked a season-high six.
"He's just a different athlete," junior Seth Adrian said. "Every time he's on the mound, we all feel comfortable, feel relaxed. He brings that presence to the mound in every single start."
Gottilla struck out 15 in the substate final win over Fairfield, the fifth time this year he's fanned at least 10 in a start.
His impact goes well beyond the mound.
Even though his strikeout rate is high, the team's leadoff hitter has raised his average by more than 50 points since last season.
Thissen said it wasn't a necessity for Gottilla to hit two years ago with Wallace and several other big bats in the lineup.
Now as a senior, it is much-needed for an Assumption offense which has scored only five runs in its last two postseason games.
"My bat is always what has been lacking," Gottilla said. "I've worked hours in the (batting) cage changing little things here and there. It has really turned my bat around."
According to Thissen, the biggest area of growth isn't technical. It is between the ears.
"Every at-bat felt like life and death to him before," Thissen noted. "When he failed, it was like the world was crashing. When he had success, he felt like he won the lottery. He's more even-keeled now."
Gottilla has discussed the possibility with the UCF coaches about being a two-way player. Thissen said Gottilla has the tools to make it happen.
"At that level, he's going to have to make that his craft like pitching is," Thissen said. "It is going to take a lot of time, a lot of dedication and work, but he's fast and quick-twitch all over."
First, Gottilla is trying to stamp another title into the record books for Assumption. The Knights have won eight straight and 21 of 22.
"We just need to play our baseball," Gottilla said. "If we can do that, nobody can beat us. Stick to what we've been taught, we should be fine."