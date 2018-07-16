MAQUOKETA, Iowa – It would be easier to list the things Nick Gottilla did not do Monday night for the Davenport Assumption baseball team.
The junior’s fingerprints were all over the Knights’ 1-0, no-hit victory over Dubuque Wahlert in an Iowa Class 3A district championship game at the Jack Marlowe Athletics Complex.
On the mound, he struck out a career-high 16 batters while teaming with catcher Jayson Willers to craft the no-hit victory.
At the plate, Gottilla drove home the game’s only run with a single in the fourth inning to score Brandon Schlichting after he started a two-out rally with a double.
In the field, he snared a comebacker off the bat of Jake Brosius and threw to Donovan Juarez at first for the final out of a win which advances the seventh-ranked defending 3A state champions into a Wednesday’s substate match-up against Central DeWitt.
The Sabers advanced by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to knock off second-rated Cedar Rapids Xavier 5-4 on Monday.
Gottilla’s game actually began with the first two of the five walks he issued, but Willers threw out Golden Eagles leadoff hitter Jimmy McDermott as he attempted to steal third.
The first of Gottilla’s strikeouts followed and at times, he simply dominated. A dozen of his strikeouts came in 13 plate appearances by the bottom five hitters in the Wahlert order, a string Brosius ended to end the game.
“The idea was to just come out and compete,’’ Gottilla said. “I wanted to pound the zone and not give them a lot to work with. I’ve walked some batters this year, but I needed to work the zone and compete with every pitch I threw.’’
Gottilla found success with his slider and fastball and coaxed the Golden Eagles into swinging at a number of high fastballs.
“He was really good. He found himself deep into the count against a lot of hitters, but he battled and kept attacking,’’ Assumption coach Billy Argo said. “He ended the game on his 110th pitch so he left everything he had out there.’’
McDermott reached base three times on walks for Wahlert (22-18), but Gottilla said he wasn’t necessary working to pitch around the .403 hitter.
“It wasn’t by design,’’ Gottilla said. “Things sort of worked out that way.’’
Things worked out for Assumption (30-10) as well.
The Knights collected all seven of their hits off of Wahlert pitchers Jared Walter and Charlie Jaeger in the game’s first five innings, striking out just twice while stranding 10 runners on base.
“We had some chances, especially early, but we weren’t able to capitalize,’’ Argo said. “We found a way to get one run, and at least in this game, that was enough.’’
Assumption accomplished that by stringing together three straight two-out hits in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Schlichting got things started with a two-out double that rolled to the wall in right.
Before scoring on Gottilla’s game-deciding single to right, Schlichting advanced to third on a base hit by Adam Metivier that slipped through the infield and into left to leave Knights at the corners.
“We got the run we needed,’’ Gottilla said. “It was getting late and we needed to get a run home. In a game like this, one run can be big.’’
Gottilla made certain it stayed that way.