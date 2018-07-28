DES MOINES — Nick Gottilla struck out three times in four at-bats during Tuesday's state quarterfinal. He went down on strikes two more times Friday.
As teammate Julien Broderson put it, Gottilla was due.
The junior left-hander became the first player in 194 Iowa state championship contests to have a five-hit game as Davenport Assumption cruised past top-ranked Harlan in the Class 3A title tilt 11-1 in six innings Saturday night at Principal Park.
Gottilla's last safety, a single to right field, plated two runs to finish the game by the 10-run rule.
"That was kind of like the cherry on top," Gottilla said. "I already was having a decent little day, but to top it off like that was great."
Assumption (34-10) added to its Iowa record with an 11th state championship. It was the program's second in a row and third in five years.
As the Knights collected the championship trophy afterward, they handed it to their head coach. Billy Argo said he is stepping down after 18 seasons.
It was the second time Assumption has won consecutive titles, joining the 1992-93 teams.
"This one feels a little better than last year just because I don't think anybody expected us to do this again," senior Donaven Juarez said. "It feels good to be a two-time state champion. Back-to-back, nothing is better than that."
After a 10-1 triumph over Harlan in last year's title game, the rematch was just as lopsided.
Harlan (33-4) could not pitch ace Brett Sears or No. 2 pitcher Connor Bruck because of pitch count regulations. Sears threw more than 100 pitches in Tuesday's quarterfinal, and Bruck worked Friday's semifinal.
Assumption, meanwhile, had one of its aces on the mound in Broderson.
The Knights took advantage with a six-run second inning against sophomore Riley Kohles. Assumption pieced together four walks, a hit-batsman and two hits in the inning.
Gottilla ripped a double off the wall in right field for the first run. Jeremy McIntosh followed with an RBI sacrifice fly, Daniel Powers drew a bases-loaded walk, and Jayce Levy connected for a two-run single into right-center.
The six-run frame was more runs than Assumption had in each of its previous four postseason games.
"Coaches always preach to us to score first," Juarez said. "When we did that today, that gave everyone some confidence we're the best team on the field. We showed everyone in the park."
Broderson tossed a three-hitter. Other than allowing back-to-back hitters to reach in the fourth inning, the junior was in control. He struck out eight and walked just one.
In 13 state tournament innings, Broderson yielded only one run and fanned 19.
"I think I pitched just as well, if not better than Tuesday," Broderson said. "We faced a better team today."
Broderson has balanced wrestling and baseball all summer. He thinks being away from baseball during district and substate play benefited him at state.
"Having those short breaks between wrestling and baseball, regrouping myself and refocusing, I was fresh," Broderson said. "I felt fresh Tuesday and today, and that made a huge difference."
The offense did the rest.
Levy, who didn't play baseball the past two years, was 3-for-4. Seth Adrian and Juarez also had run-scoring hits.
"A lot of people before the season started asked me to come out," Levy said. "I just wanted to have a good opportunity to win a state title with all my brothers."
Gottilla was the hitting star Saturday.
Hitless since the district final, Gottilla doubled in the first, added another double in the second, a single in the third, a single in the fifth and the walk-off hit in the sixth.
Thirteen players had collected four hits in a state title game before Gottilla. Nobody had five.
"I just tried to relax when I was at the plate — keep my hands back and be loose up there," he said.
Gottilla pitched the Knights into the final with a one-hitter and 11 strikeouts Friday against Sioux City Heelan.
"People were probably starting to question if I could do both," he said. "I'm hoping after tonight they don't."
"There is a lot more in the tank for Nick," Argo said. "He's a real quality pitcher, but with his athleticism, he's got a chance to be a pretty good offensive player as well."
This might not be the end of Assumption's run.
The Knights lose four seniors from their starting lineup, but return four of their top five pitchers, including Broderson and Gottilla.
"I'm already excited for next year," Gottilla said. "We'll enjoy this for a little bit, but I'll probably be thinking about next season tomorrow."