Davenport Assumption's Nick Gottilla and Pleasant Valley's Jack Young led their respective teams to the state baseball tournament Wednesday.
Gottilla and Young were selected as co-players of the year in the Mississippi Athletic Conference this week.
A University of Central Florida signee, Gottilla is 8-1 on the mound with a 1.41 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings. The outfielder also is hitting at a .365 clip with 14 extra-base hits, 22 RBIs and 13 stolen bases.
In Wednesday's substate final win over Fairfield, Gottilla struck out 15.
Young, a junior, is 7-1 with a 1.54 ERA in 63 2/3 innings. He threw 6 2/3 shutout innings in Wednesday's 3-0, eight-inning substate final victory over Linn-Mar.
The right-hander also is PV's top hitter with a .400 average and 30 RBIs. Young has struck out just twice in 143 plate appearances this summer.
PV, which finished second in the league, had a conference-best four players on the first team. Catcher Eric Clifton, second baseman Peyton Lindmark and shortstop/pitcher Max Slavens joined Young on the first team.
MAC champion Assumption had three players with Gottilla, pitcher Brandon Schlichting and third baseman Jeremy McIntosh.
North Scott also had three on the top team with pitcher Graysen Drezek, outfielder Chase Moseley and pitcher/outfielder Jake Matthaidess.
Davenport West outfielder Logan Gluba, Clinton shortstop Max Holy and outfielder Joe Simpson along with Muscatine first baseman Drew Logel earned first-team honors.
Assumption first-year head coach Greg Thissen was named coach of the year.
All-MAC baseball
First team
Pitchers -- Graysen Drezek, jr., North Scott; Brandon Schlichting, sr., Assumption; Jack Young, jr., Pleasant Valley
Catcher -- Eric Clifton, sr., Pleasant Valley
First base -- Drew Logel, sr., Muscatine
Second base -- Peyton Lindmark, sr., Pleasant Valley
Shortstop -- Max Holy, jr., Clinton
Third base -- Jeremy McIntosh, sr., Assumption
Outfield -- Nick Gottilla, sr., Assumption; Logan Gluba, sr., Davenport West; Joe Simpson, so., Clinton; Chase Moseley, sr., North Scott
Utility -- Jake Matthaidess, jr., North Scott; Max Slavens, sr., Pleasant Valley
Second team
Pitchers -- Julien Broderson, sr., Assumption; Jayson Willers, sr., Assumption; Donny Jestel, sr., Davenport Central
Catcher -- Matt Swamberger, sr., Clinton
First base -- Gordy Field, sr., North Scott
Second base -- Adin DeLaRosa, sr., Davenport Central
Shortstop -- Cody DePardo, jr., Davenport North
Third base -- Riley Hill, sr., Clinton
Outfield -- Nate Schlichting, jr., Assumption; Jose Lara, jr., Pleasant Valley; Jack West, jr., Davenport North; Bryan Verdon, sr., Davenport North
Utility -- Kyle McDermott, sr., Pleasant Valley; Seth Adrian, jr., Assumption; Reese Wissinger, sr., Burlington
Honorable mention
Assumption -- Adam Metivier, sr.; Noah Weiman, jr.; Tyler Kulhanek, jr.
Bettendorf -- Trevor Feller, sr.; Adam Like, jr.; Andrew Kramer, jr.
Burlington -- Taylor Bunton, so.; Mason Fort, jr.; Drake Parks, sr.
Clinton -- Bret Myli, sr.; Parker Mangelsen, sr.; Zach Hoffman, jr.
Davenport Central -- Will Kranz, sr.; Mason Gersdorf, jr.; Anthony Smith, sr.
Davenport North -- Nathan Williams, sr.; Blake Stoughton, sr.; Donovan Weaver, jr.
Davenport West -- Leo DeLaPaz, sr.; Ryan McKown, jr.; Noah Downing, jr.
Muscatine -- Bryce Owen, sr.; Dawson Toborg, so.; Chandler Matos, sr.
North Scott -- Austin Schneider, sr.; Layne Hamann, jr.; Luke Haedt, jr.
Pleasant Valley -- Seth Clausen, so.; Ryan Mumey, so.
Players of the year: Nick Gottilla (Assumption) and Jack Young (PV)
Coach of the year: Greg Thissen (Assumption)