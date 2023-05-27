Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KNOXVILLE, Ill. – Sherrard wasn’t able to finish what it started Saturday.

Facing a Hall Township baseball team that proved to be a tough out from the onset, the Tigers carried a 7-3 lead into the sixth inning of their Illinois Class 2A sectional championship game but couldn’t hold on.

The Red Devils sent 11 batters to the plate in the top of the sixth inning at Billy Notz Memorial Field, scoring seven runs on five hits to rally for a 12-7 victory and a spot in Monday’s 1 p.m. supersectional at Geneseo against Joliet Catholic, a 10-0 winner over Palos Heights Chicago Christian.

“Big innings, they happen sometimes and we gave up one at wrong time,’’ said the Tigers’ Holland Anderson.

Sherrard jumped out to the type of start it wanted in a game where neither team was retired in order in any single half inning.

“We did a good job offensively of getting out to a lead and continuing to add runs, the type of thing you hope for,’’ Tigers coach Nick Basala said.

Hall did open a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Mac Resetich, a member of Illinois’ 2023 football recruiting class, opened the game with a triple to left center and scored on a sacrifice fly by Ashton Pecher.

The Tigers responded by batting around in the bottom half of the inning and sending the Red Devils to the bullpen.

Hall starting pitcher Max Bryant walked the first three Sherrard batters he faced and after recording a strikeout watched Anderson clear loaded bases with a grand slam to left.

“It was a curveball, he hung it. I’m a fastball hitter but I couldn’t let that one go. I was able to put a good swing on it,’’ Anderson said.

He also gave Tigers starting pitcher Maddux Harksen a 4-1 lead to work with, a margin Sherrard grew when Broc DeHamer drove a run home with a two-out double in the second and extended to 6-1 when a run crossed following a pair of errors that followed a single by Caiden Gauley.

“We were making good contact, moving runners, adding runs,’’ Basala said. “The offense was doing thing but we were having trouble putting people away.’’

Harksen felt like he was working from behind throughout most of a start that stretched into the fifth inning when leadoff walk to Kyler Lapp led to the Red Devils’ third run of game scoring.

“They were a team that can swing it, but it just like I couldn’t get that first pitch across and I was falling behind guys all day which really limited what I could do,’’ Harksen said.

He exited with a 6-2 lead and Sherrard traded runs with Hall in the fifth, carrying a 7-3 advantage into the sixth following back-to-back doubles by Anderson and Aiden Switzer.

Things changed for Sherrard (25-7) in the sixth.

A one-out single by Evan Stefaniak and a pair of walks loaded the bases before Anderson found himself in a duel with Lapp.

It took 12 pitches before Lapp drew ball four and the first of Red Devils’ seven runs crossed home plate.

A Payton Dye single to the hole at shortstop scored the tying run before Hunter Mengher pushed Hall (30-5) in front 8-7 with another infield single.

Dom Galetti followed with a two-run double that pushed the Red Devils’ lead to three, a margin Lapp and Joel Koch grew in the seventh with homers on back-to-back two-out pitches.

“It wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, but we had a successful season, won a lot of games, played some good baseball. But this tells us we have more work to do to be ready to take that next step,’’ Harksen said.