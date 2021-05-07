Hartman, Sherrard shut down Rockridge

SHERRARD — In the first meeting between the Sherrard and Rockridge baseball teams, a three-run lead after three innings wound up being the difference in a narrow victory for the Tigers.

When the teams met for Friday afternoon's rematch at the Joel Brunsvold Complex, the combination of a five-run third inning by Sherrard and eight Rockridge errors added up to a more one-sided outcome as the Tigers rolled to an 11-1, five-inning victory.

"(Tuesday), they were going away from us with fastballs, so we started talking about our approach at the plate," said Sherrard coach Nick Basala, referring to his 4-5 club's 6-4 win over the Rockets at Edgington earlier in the week.

"We started hitting their fastballs, we got some balls to drop for hits and got some confidence, and we were able to break the game open."

Friday's victory enables the Tigers to sweep their two-game set with Rockridge which, coupled with a pair of wins over Orion, has them off to a 4-0 start in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division.

Rockridge tied the game at 1-1 when Evan DeKeyrel drove in Nolan Thomas in the top of the third, but Sherrard's outburst in its half of the inning turned the tide as the Rockets (2-6) fall to 1-3 in conference play.