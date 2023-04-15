WOODHULL — Saturday was a big day for Mason Heitzler as the Annawan High School senior celebrated his 18th birthday.

In the opener of Annawan-Wethersfield's Lincoln Trail East Division baseball doubleheader with Ridgewood, Heitzler marked the occasion appropriately.

Getting the first-game start on the mound, Heitzler worked five innings of no-hit ball with six strikeouts. Keeping it in the family, he gave the ball to his freshman brother Maddux, who finished off the no-hitter in a 13-2, six-inning victory.

"It's kind of weird having him out on the field with me, especially with us combining for a no-hitter," said the older Heitzler, who also went 2-for-4 in the opener at AlWood High School. "But I definitely have all the confidence in the world in him."

From a team standpoint, the Titans capped off a big day with more strong pitching and another offensive outburst as they completed the sweep of the Spartans with a 10-1 victory.

Senior Tyler Palanos went the distance in the second game, scattering five hits and recording six strikeouts to help Annawan-Wethersfield (8-4) remain perfect in the LTC East at 4-0.

"It feels great," Mason Heitzler added. "We've dominated our side of the LTC so far, and it feels good to get two more wins, especially on my birthday."

"We had three games this past week, so we came in here trying to save some of our guys," A-W coach Pat Keane said. "Mason and Maddux in game one, and then Tyler in game two, they threw strikes and when they made Ridgewood put the ball in play, our guys caught it."

Another highlight of the day for the Titans was the return of junior Colin Hornback, who was playing his first two games since injuring his knee the day before baseball practice started and undergoing subsequent surgery.

Batting as the designated hitter in both contests, Hornback homered in each game and had a pair of two RBI performances.

"Today was Colin's first day back, and we were all looking forward to it," Keane said. "We'd lost a couple of games this past week, so we needed something like this. Every one of us was looking forward to his return."

Offense was plentiful for A-W in both games as it collected a total of 28 hits.

In the opener, Dillon Horrie went 2-for-4 and drove in six runs, with Palanos going 2-for-4 and adding two RBI. Lead-off man Zeb Rashid homered to start the game and was 2-for-4 with three runs, while Austin Chayer was 3-for-3.

Rashid also homered to open the second contest, part of his 3-for-4, four-RBI game. Horrie added a pair of RBI in the nightcap.

For Ridgewood (3-7, 3-3 LTC East), Saturday's two losses were a significant comedown after an otherwise solid seven-day run.

The Spartans split an LTC East doubleheader with Stark County last Saturday, then scored divisional wins over Abingdon-Avon and Knoxville this past week.

"We had a nice week of baseball, and the kids came into today feeling pretty good," Ridgewood coach Terry Anderson said. "A-W is good, and when we got down, I felt like we didn't compete like we should. Tip your hat to A-W, they pounded the ball."

In the second game, Spartan starting pitcher Garrett Vincent kept it a 1-0 game through four innings after Rashid's opening homer. However, two runs in the top of the fifth broke the ice for the Titans, who then scored five in the sixth to take control.

"We're playing with a lot of fire right now, especially in the conference," Mason Heitzler said. "Hopefully we can keep it going."