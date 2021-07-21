Hempstead edges North Scott in substate final

"My catcher (George Sherlock) called a great game," Runde said. "I was just following his lead.

"We were locked in the whole game. We didn't give up at any point, and our lineup is dangerous at all times."

The lone North Scott rally started with a sharply hit ball through the left side of the Mustang defense by Sam Skarich. Skarich, a junior, was sacrificed to second by Ruth and later scored on a single by junior Kaden Kelley.

Kelley fell behind in the count, 0-2, before driving in Skarich to tie the game at one run apiece.

"All I remember was just being like 'See ball, hit ball,'" said Kelley of his run-producing hit. "I just tried to stay ready for whatever pitch was coming."

Runde, now 6-1 on the season, got the win and also went 2-for-3 at the plate. As a team, Hempstead ended with eight hits, all singles, and had at least one in each of its six trips to the plate.

Hempstead (30-10) scored first, but the senior Ruth pitched North Scott around total disaster after the Mustangs loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third.

"Parker pitched a great game," Ward said. "It was 1-1 in the sixth, he gave us a chance. With the game of baseball, you never know."