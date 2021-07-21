Hempstead edges North Scott in substate final

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Something had to give.
North Scott and sixth-ranked Dubuque Hempstead went into the bottom of the sixth inning of the Class 4A Substate 5 final tied at one.
After Hempstead's Brock Booth was retired on a called third strike for the second out of the bottom of the sixth, the eighth strikeout by Lancer pitcher Parker Ruth, a costly North Scott error put Michael Garrett aboard for the Mustangs.
Garrett, the No. 9 hitter for Hempstead, stole second and advanced to third on a balk before junior Kellen Strohmeyer delivered an RBI base hit which turned out to be the game-winner, as Hempstead denied North Scott its third state berth in six years by escaping with a 2-1 win over the Lancers at McAleece Park and Recreation Complex in Dubuque on Wednesday evening.
"We're a team that battles," North Scott co-head coach Brad Ward said. "We never give up, we feel like we're never out of a game. We compete ... and a lot of times, things go our way. We told the kids, that's all you can ask for. We had opportunities. That was an awesome game."
The Strohmeyer had two base hits and two stolen bases in his final two at-bats after being a strikeout victim his first two trips.
North Scott (26-14) was held to just three hits against the Mustangs' Logan Runde. The Hempstead starter retired the first dozen Lancer hitters, but North Scott answered with two hits in the fifth.
"My catcher (George Sherlock) called a great game," Runde said. "I was just following his lead.
"We were locked in the whole game. We didn't give up at any point, and our lineup is dangerous at all times."
The lone North Scott rally started with a sharply hit ball through the left side of the Mustang defense by Sam Skarich. Skarich, a junior, was sacrificed to second by Ruth and later scored on a single by junior Kaden Kelley.
Kelley fell behind in the count, 0-2, before driving in Skarich to tie the game at one run apiece.
"All I remember was just being like 'See ball, hit ball,'" said Kelley of his run-producing hit. "I just tried to stay ready for whatever pitch was coming."
Runde, now 6-1 on the season, got the win and also went 2-for-3 at the plate. As a team, Hempstead ended with eight hits, all singles, and had at least one in each of its six trips to the plate.
Hempstead (30-10) scored first, but the senior Ruth pitched North Scott around total disaster after the Mustangs loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the third.
"Parker pitched a great game," Ward said. "It was 1-1 in the sixth, he gave us a chance. With the game of baseball, you never know."
Zach Sabers led off a string of three straight singles for Hempstead, setting up an RBI sacrifice fly by senior John Cornelius to score Sabers.
Two runners would be left stranded, though, as Ruth got a strikeout and a weakly-hit grounder to get North Scott out of the inning.
Before getting the final out of the third, Ruth got out in front of Solen Munson 0-2, but it took eight pitches to induce the grounder that went for an unassisted putout by first baseman Alex Dickman.
"We told them to walk with their heads held high," said Ward.
"A lot of these guys have been with us since they've been 8 years old. ... It's always hard to see our seniors leave the program," Lancer co-head coach Travis Ralfs said of the 10-player senior class. "The dedication we get from them and their family, you love to see it. It makes our community better, our kids better, but it makes it hard."
Dubuque Hempstead 2, North Scott 1
North Scott;000;010;0--;1;3;1
Hempstead;001;001;2;8;0
Logan Runde and George Sherlock. Parker Ruth and Ryan Campbell. WP -- Runde. LP -- Ruth. Two or more hits -- Hempstead (Kellen Strohmeyer, Runde). RBI -- HEMP (John Cornelius, Strohmeyer).
Records: Hempstead 30-10, North Scott 25-14 (final)