'He's definitely lived up to the name': Assumption's last Argo left his own legacy

For the last 20 years, Assumption athletics has seemingly always had an Argo at the center of its success.

But when Billy and John Argo, father and son, walked off Duane Banks Field after Assumption's 7-1 loss to Western Dubuque in the Class 3A state title game, that era came to a close, as the last of the Argos played his final high school game.

"Not the way we wanted to end it, obviously," John said, "but there's no other group of guys I would have wanted to do it with, and my old man by my side, my best friends by my side, it was everything I asked for, except for this last game. It's just the way baseball goes sometimes."

The six children of Billy and Kathleen all enjoyed their share of athletic success while at Assumption, including John, who as the youngest carved out his own path as a multiple letterwinner with the Knights.

He was a first team all-state football player after rushing for 1,390 yards and 18 touchdowns along with recording 91.5 tackles last fall.

He had 32 wins, captured a sectional championship and qualified for the 2A state wrestling tournament in the winter.

This summer, Argo hit .429 out of the leadoff spot, drove in 18 runs and stole 20 bases to help the Knights reach the state title game.

"It's been a lot of fun to compete for four years with guys that I enjoy and coaches I like to play for," John said. "I just try to work as hard as I can, try to help my teammates out as much as possible."

Though his career ended without a state title, he made his mark all the same.

"I don't know if we'll have anybody wear that 42 for a really long time," head coach Greg Thissen said. "As far as John goes, I've known that kid forever it seems like, running around the field with Keaton, my son, since they were 8, 9 years old when I first started coaching here.

"He's definitely lived up to the name, for sure."

John's playing career isn't over as he heads to Des Moines to play football at Grand View, where there's no doubt he'll bring the same attitude he had with the Knights.

"John's made his own path," Billy said, "and we're really proud of the young guy that he is and how hard he works, and he really cares, he cares about his teammates and his coaches and that's the legacy that he leaves."

For Billy, this too ends a long journey with Assumption, from a playing career in the 1980s to a coaching career with the Knights that spanned 18 years and garnered six state titles. Billy stepped down as head coach in 2018, but came back this year as a volunteer assistant, giving him the chance to coach John, something he had done for his previous three sons.

But now, he says he's done for good.

"I'm glad Greg asked me to come back because it's been a great summer," Billy said. "I got to be with my friends and I got to be with a bunch of great kids. I'm glad I got that chance, I'm very blessed that way. ... It was a blessing in a lot of different ways."

After the game, John shared hugs with his family as his high school career came to an emotional close.

While there's no telling what the future holds, it wouldn't surprise anybody if the Argo legacy isn't finished, just waiting for a new generation to pick up the reins.

If that is the case, Billy did a good job setting the mold.

"I would just try to be like my old man, honestly," John said. "He's been, not only a really good coach, but a really good dad, a good guy that knows the game, knows how it's supposed to be played but doesn't put too much pressure on a kid that's just trying to have fun."