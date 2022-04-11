Hoftender's gem keeps Orion perfect in TRAC West

SHERRARD — Orion senior pitching ace Quinn Hoftender had to miss a start due to a mild knee sprain two weeks ago.

That has proven to be a mild impediment at best, as Hoftender has not missed a beat since returning to the diamond.

Making his second start for the Chargers since his injury, the southpaw standout delivered a strong performance as he went the distance to help lead Orion to a 6-1 win over Three Rivers West Division rival Sherrard.

In seven innings on Monday, Hoftender (2-0) allowed one run on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. The lone run came in the bottom of the fourth when the Tigers' Holland Anderson scored on a balk.

"I felt pretty good," he said. "We got ahead and stayed ahead the entirety of the game; it's like Coach (Thomas) Smith said, we were never in danger of losing this game."

The Chargers (9-3) struck quickly against Sherrard senior ace Brennan Welch in the top of the first inning. A one-out double by Chance Stropes scored Cole Kratzberg, and Drake Gunn singled in Stropes for a 2-0 Orion lead.

"Getting two runs early is a good thing, and our defense played a clean game," Hoftender said. "That makes it easy to pitch."

Stropes and Gunn both went 3-for-4, with Dathan Moore going 2-for-3 and Hoftender 2-for-3; each had one RBI apiece to help the Chargers remain unbeaten and atop the TRAC West standings at 4-0 with their fifth straight win.

"I was taking my two-strike approach, and I was a little surprised that I made that good of contact," Stropes said of his first-inning RBI double, which landed at the base of the left-field fence.

"We definitely talked a lot about (Welch). He's been pitching good for them, so we wanted to try to hit the ball and take him out of there as early as possible."

Coming into Monday's contest at the Joel Brunsvold Complex on a four-game winning streak, Sherrard (4-4, 1-1 TRAC West) had some early chances to break through against Hoftender.

After Clayton Matkovic (2-for-3) was left stranded at third base in the bottom of the first, the Tigers had runners on second and third with one out in the second inning. However, Broc DeHamer was thrown out at the plate to end the threat.

"We had (Hoftender) on the ropes, but we had some baserunning mistakes that took us out of innings," Sherrard coach Nick Basala said. "Quinn did a nice job of taking those situations and working them in his favor, like getting a strikeout to end the inning after his balk."

Basala was pleased with the work of Welch (2-1). In 3 2/3 innings, he allowed two runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

"I thought Brennan battled well," he said. "He didn't have his 'A' stuff; he was a little tight. But he kept us in the game, and Gage Carter came in and kept it close."

After the Tigers got on the board in the bottom of the fourth, Carter kept it a one-run game until the final two innings, when Orion scored two runs in each frame to take control of the game.

"We struggled at the beginning with errors and mistakes, but we've cleaned it up and we're all clicking now," Hoftender said. "We're more together as a team now, even more so than we were last year."

