Holy, Banowetz captain Quad-Cities all-star baseball teams

Clinton's Max Holy had the highest batting average and on-base percentage of any baseball player in the Quad-Cities this summer.

Calamus-Wheatland's Caleb Banowetz struck out more hitters than anybody in the area.

Holy and Banowetz are the captains of this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro and All-Eastern Iowa teams, respectively.

Both were selected as first team all-staters this past week by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Off to play baseball at Iowa Central Community College this fall, Holy batted .561 with 30 runs, five doubles, 12 stolen bases and 20 RBIs. The shortstop, also the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, had an on-base percentage of .671 and never struck out in 21 games this summer.

Banowetz, headed to play at Kirkwood Community College and captain for the second consecutive year, flourished at the plate and on the mound. He batted .405 with three home runs and was walked 19 times. The southpaw compiled a 4-1 pitching record with a 0.52 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings.

His strikeout total was second most in the state regardless of classification. Banowetz finished his career with more than 75 extra-base hits and nearly 400 strikeouts on the mound.