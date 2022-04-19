Hugart's 16 Ks vault Rams into TRAC West lead

PORT BYRON — First place in the Three Rivers West Division baseball race was on the line Tuesday afternoon, and Gage Hugart knew it.

Going up against Orion's senior left-handed ace Quinn Hoftender, the Riverdale senior standout delivered a championship-worthy performance that put his club atop the conference standings.

Hugart delivered a complete-game, two-hit shutout gem, getting 16 of the 21 outs via strikeouts as the Rams blanked the Chargers 4-0 to gain the edge in the TRAC West.

Now 4-0 in the conference, Riverdale (7-1) has won six straight games as it snapped an eight-game winning streak by Orion (12-4, 5-1 TRAC West).

"We were all fired up for this game; this was one of the biggest games of the season for us," said Hugart (3-1), who allowed just five baserunners on two singles, two walks and an error. "We haven't played too many games, but we've been grinding in practice, and we came out prepared."

Hugart especially felt prepared for his duel with Hoftender (2-1), who also had good stuff on Tuesday with a 12-strikeout performance.

"I felt it today," he stated. "It was all working pretty good. I felt nervous before the first pitch, but once I got it going, I felt pretty good."

Missing out on all-conference pitching honors last spring has given Hugart an extra incentive to make each start turn out like Tuesday's effort.

"I've got a bit of a chip on my shoulder from last year," he said. "I felt like I was one of the best pitchers in the conference last year. I'm out to prove that this year."

The Rams had early opportunities to break through against Hoftender, leaving runners stranded in scoring position in the first two innings before Dawson Peterson's RBI double scored Kye Smeltzly with one out in the bottom of the third.

Smeltzly had reached on an error, something which plagued the Chargers throughout Tuesday's game as much as Hugart's pitching.

"You make errors, it's going to be tough to win games," said Orion coach Thomas Smith, whose club was plagued by five miscues. "Give credit to (Hugart), he pounded the strike zone, but we don't give ourselves a chance when we can't put the ball in play.

"Quinn battled, and he gave us a chance to win."

For his part, Peterson felt like the way his teammate was dealing, that one run could be enough.

"Oh yeah, 100%. It was a great pitcher's duel," said the sophomore standout, who went 2-for-4. "We knew we'd have to strike first, and we did."

The Rams got some extra insurance in the bottom of the fifth by scoring three times, with the key blow being Jake Willems' two-run single.

"I just stayed ready, and I knew I had to put the ball in play and get those runs in," said Willems. "Obviously, it wasn't over yet, so we had to finish."

Now in first place, Riverdale is both anticipating Thursday's rematch with the Chargers at Orion's Love Park as well as getting more into a regular weekly rhythm of game action.

"We just need to find our rhythm in playing games," said Peterson. "If we do that, we can be unstoppable."

