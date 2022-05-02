'I loved it': Alleman baseball earns first WB6 victory with walk-off over Quincy

A strike away from its first Western Big 6 victory of the season, Alleman High School baseball had one of its most deflating moments of the season.

But a few minutes later, it didn’t matter. The Pioneers rallied back, and the celebration was on.

“I was on third and Coach (Jerry Burkhead) told me to be a senior,” senior Jackson Praet said. “Jason (Bowker) hit it and I waited until I heard go. I gave it all I got and I did what I had to do.

“I slid around the tag and when he said safe, I just immediately jumped up. Everyone came and grabbed me and it was a cool moment. I was so excited.”

Quincy hit a game-tying homer in the top of the seventh, but Bowker hit a sac-fly to center and Praet beat the tag to the plate by inches for the 5-4 walk-off victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader Monday at Douglas Park.

The team stormed the field and jumped around in a mass huddle with Praet in the middle.

The weight had been lifted.

“It was huge,” Burkhead said. “It was huge for our seniors and our baseball team. It’s been a tough year for those seniors, but they grinded it out. We have been telling them we were going to get one. We have been close three or four times in league play already.

“I’m really, really happy for them. It’s a huge win. People might not look at a conference win as a big deal, but to this team and this school right now, it is.”

The story in game one was Chance Carruthers. The senior pitcher threw a complete game and gave Alleman (3-12, 1-10 WB6) the chance to win.

“The first thing coach said to me today was that ‘This is the one,” Carruthers said. “So that was the mindset for me today."

Carruthers worked around a bases loaded jam in the first inning, and then worked a quick 1-2-3 inning in the second.

Quincy tacked on three runs in the third thanks to a two-run double down the right field line by Joe Schroeder, but Carruthers bounced back with shutdown innings in the fourth, fifth and sixth.

“Chance is Chance,” Praet said. “He is our ace. He has done that the past two years. Every time he goes out we know we have a chance to win. That’s Chance.”

Alleman got on the scoreboard first with two runs in the bottom of the second. Bowker and Shawn Thorpe singled and then Noah Brinkman extended the inning with a hard-hit double into deep left center that scored Drew Lofgren from first to make it 2-0.

After the Blue Devils took the 3-2 lead, Alleman jumped back ahead with a two-run fourth. Praet worked a walk with the bases loaded to give the Pioneers the 4-3 lead.

Even though Quincy’s (11-9, 6-4 WB6) Luke Mettemeyer tied it in the seventh, Burkhead was proud of his team for limiting the damage.

“For our guys to keep their poise and keep it tied, that was huge,” Burkhead said. “We knew had a chance, especially with the top of the lineup coming up.”

Praet singled to start the inning and Carruthers bunted him over, but a wild throw put both runners on and advanced Praet to third. Bowker’s sac fly a batter later ended it.

“The energy was up in the dugout all game,” Carruthers said. “We knew this was the game we were going to get and that’s the way it was the entire time. We wanted that win. A big motto for us has been ‘Turn the page.’ We closed that inning and went back out there and secured the win.

“He hadn’t even been called safe yet and I was already celebrating. It was a sight to see for sure. I loved it.”

The Blue Devils bounced back for the 10-2 victory in game two to earn the split, but the game was more competitive than the score indicates.

The Blue Devils scored a run in the first three innings, but Alleman had it at a 3-2 game until the fifth. Ian Adam and Caden Hanna each had an RBI in the second and Praet, who was on the mound, did his part to give his team a shot.

“We are extremely happy with Jackson’s effort in game two,” Burkhead said. “We thought that was the bright spot of the game because after an emotional win, it can be hard to bounce back – but he did. He gave us a chance to win.”

The Blue Devils scored five to put things away in the seventh, but that didn’t ruin what the team accomplished in game one.

“That win means a lot for us because most of the seniors who played multiple sports haven’t even won a conference game this year,” Carruthers said. “It’s huge.”

With a conference victory down, the Pioneers now shift their attention towards their biggest preseason goal of the year. And after how the team has competed recently against teams in higher classes, they believe anything is in reach.

“We have just played our best two weeks of baseball,” Praet said. “We kept building and had one-loss conference losses, but today we finally got there. I think we can keep carrying this momentum to get more conference wins. But the end goal is a regional championship. Our eyes are set on that.”

