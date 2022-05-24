IHSA Baseball Sectionals

Class 2A Knoxville Sectional

FYI: Sherrard reeled off three straight wins last week to bring home their first regional championship since 2015, capped with a 15-7 title-game win over Three Rivers West co-champion and No. 1 seed Orion. The Tigers now begin their bid to end another lengthy postseason drought as they seek their first sectional title since '14. ... This is the Tigers' first meeting with the Grey Ghosts, but they have played the other teams here, sweeping E-P 3-2 and 1-0 and falling 9-5 to B-E in their season opener. ... The Panthers used a three-win regional run to take their first title since 2019, a stretch that included a 7-5 semifinal win over No. 2 seed and TRAC East champion Spring Valley Hall. ... E-P's lone sectional title came in 2011 as part of the Panthers' run to a third-place finish at the 2A state tournament. ... This is E-P's first meeting with Brimfield-Elmwood this spring.