Illinois area baseball regional outlook

CLASS 2A SHERRARD REGIONAL

Today: No. 10 Mercer County at No. 9 Rockridge; No. 11 Alleman at No. 7 Sherrard, both 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Orion vs. MerCo-Rockridge winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Kewanee vs. Alleman-Sherrard winner, 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship game, 11 a.m.

FYI: Coming in as a No. 1 seed and co-champions of the Three Rivers Conference's West Division with Riverdale, Orion (22-6) swept its two-game season series with Rockridge (7-15) and topped Mercer County (7-17) in a wild 18-12 slugfest in mid-April. ... The Chargers now shoot for their fourth regional title in the last five postseasons. ... After finishing third in a tight Three Rivers East race behind Spring Valley Hall and Princeton, Kewanee (14-7) looks for its first regional plaque since 2016, the only postseason title for the Boilermakers since winning four district crowns in five seasons between 1941 and '45. ... Regional host Sherrard (10-10) looks to bag its first plaque since 2015, while Rockridge last took home a title in '11. ... MerCo last won a regional title in 2017, while Alleman's last crown came during part of its run to a fourth-place Class 2A state finish in '19.

Up next: The Sherrard Regional champion faces the winner of the Macomb Regional a week from Wednesday at the Knoxville Sectional.

CLASS 2A PRINCETON REGIONAL

Today: No. 8 Erie-Prophetstown at No. 6 Princeton, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Spring Valley Hall vs. EP-Princeton winner, 4:30 p.m. Thursday: No. 3 Riverdale vs. No. 5 Bureau Valley, 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship game, 1 p.m.

FYI: Less than 10 years after a stretch that saw Riverdale lose 35 of 36 games and shelve its varsity program for a year due to low numbers, the Rams (15-4) ended up as Three Rivers West Division co-champions with Orion this past spring and look to take the next step as they pursue the program's second regional title and its first since 2006. ... Opposing them will be a BV club that finished 13-10 and also looks to end a lengthy playoff drought; the Storm won their only regional crown in '09. ... E-P (8-13) is seeking its second regional title in the last three postseasons.

Up next: The Princeton Regional champion advances to play the winner of the Brimfield Regional a week from Thursday in the Knoxville Sectional semifinals.

CLASS 2A WINNEBAGO REGIONAL

Today: No. 10 West Carroll at No. 8 Rockford Lutheran, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Rockford Christian vs. WC-RL winner, 4:30 p.m. Thursday: No. 4 Winnebago vs. No. 7 Pecatonica-Durand, 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship game, 11 a.m.

FYI: The Thunder won its second and most recent regional title in 2018 and look to start fresh after a 1-13 regular season. West Carroll notched that lone win just over two weeks ago, a 6-2 victory over Polo.

Up next: The Winnebago Regional champion advances to the Stillman Valley Sectional and will play the Richmond-Burton Regional winner a week from Wednesday.

CLASS 1A WETHERSFIELD REGIONAL

Today: No. 10 Stark County at No. 9 Ridgewood; No. 11 Galva at No. 5 Annawan-Wethersfield, both 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Henry-Senachwine vs. Stark-Ridgewood winner, 4:30 p.m. Thursday: No. 3 Peoria Heights vs. Galva-AW winner, 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship game, 11 a.m.

FYI: The host A-W Titans (15-10) earned their first regional title since 2013 and subsequently the program's first sectional crown during last spring's Elite Eight run; they now look to repeat as regional champs for the first time since winning four in a row from 2010-13. During the regular season, A-W went 6-0 to take first place in the Lincoln Trail Conference's East Division. ... Ridgewood (2-17) hopes to wipe the slate clean as it seeks its second regional title in the last three postseasons. ... Galva (0-16) last won regionals in 2014, when it was part of a co-op with Williamsfield.

Up next: The Wethersfield Regional champion advances to the Bloomington Sectional at Illinois Wesleyan University, and will face the Delavan Regional champion a week from Wednesday.

CLASS 1A AMBOY REGIONAL

Today: No. 10 Polo at No. 8 Ashton-Franklin Center, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 1 Fulton vs. Polo-AFC winner, 4:30 p.m.; No. 4 Lanark Eastland vs. No. 5 Amboy, 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship game, 1 p.m.

FYI: Fulton (13-5) made an immediate impact in its first year as Northwest Upstate Illini members, going 8-2 to finish second behind Warren-Stockton (17-7, 9-1) in the conference's West Division. Now, the Steamers look to bring home their first regional trophy since 2016. ... Although the rest of the field are also NUIC members, they are in different divisions and did not face Fulton this spring.

Up next: The Amboy Regional winner advances to the Lena-Winslow Sectional to face the East Dubuque Regional champion a week from Wednesday.

CLASS 1A NEWMAN REGIONAL

Today: No. 9 Morrison at No. 7 Milledgeville, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 2 Forreston vs. Morrison-Milledgeville winner, 4:30 p.m. Thursday: No. 3 Sterling Newman vs. No. 6 Pearl City, 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship game, 10 a.m.

FYI: Finishing 2-14 this spring, Morrison has not had a winning season since taking its last regional championship in 2015. The Mustangs have dropped five straight since their last win, a 12-4 victory over Galva on May 4.

Up next: The Newman Regional champion will meet the winner of the Freeport Aquin Regional a week from Wednesday in the first of two Lena-Winslow Sectional semifinal games.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0