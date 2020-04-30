Illinois area baseball squads bid premature goodbye to senior leaders

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The cancellation of the 2020 prep baseball season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic denied area seniors a last chance to display their diamond skills and end their high school careers on their own terms.

While those veterans will either move on to start college careers or hang up their spikes for good, there is no shortage of younger talent that will have the chance to either make a name for themselves or continue to progress to the next level.

By conference, here are some of the faces to watch when area teams are able to return to the diamond in the future, as well as those who could have had a senior season to remember:

Three Rivers

Reigning West Division champion Orion will say goodbye to four key seniors, all of whom earned All-Conference recognition last spring.

Infielders Christian Grems (.368, five doubles, 27 RBIs, 23 runs) and Ben Dunlap (.311, 16 RBIs, 15 runs) were both first-team All-TRAC West honorees, with catcher Jacob Kruse (.222, 20 RBIs, 19 runs) and pitcher/second baseman Ryan Jungwirth (4-1, 1.73 ERA; .239 batting average) earning second team and honorable mention spots, respectively.