Illinois area baseball squads bid premature goodbye to senior leaders

The cancellation of the 2020 prep baseball season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic denied area seniors a last chance to display their diamond skills and end their high school careers on their own terms.
While those veterans will either move on to start college careers or hang up their spikes for good, there is no shortage of younger talent that will have the chance to either make a name for themselves or continue to progress to the next level.
By conference, here are some of the faces to watch when area teams are able to return to the diamond in the future, as well as those who could have had a senior season to remember:
Three Rivers
Reigning West Division champion Orion will say goodbye to four key seniors, all of whom earned All-Conference recognition last spring.
Infielders Christian Grems (.368, five doubles, 27 RBIs, 23 runs) and Ben Dunlap (.311, 16 RBIs, 15 runs) were both first-team All-TRAC West honorees, with catcher Jacob Kruse (.222, 20 RBIs, 19 runs) and pitcher/second baseman Ryan Jungwirth (4-1, 1.73 ERA; .239 batting average) earning second team and honorable mention spots, respectively.
But among the Chargers who will take the field in 2021, sophomore pitcher/utility man Quinn Hoftender is one to watch after a solid rookie campaign in which he batted .243 with two doubles, two home runs, 11 RBIs and 12 runs scored.
Conference runner-up Riverdale will graduate a pair of All-Conference seniors in catcher Jared Griffin (.441, three doubles, 10 RBIs) and Nathan Bradley (.339), who were first- and second-team picks, respectively. The Rams will look to junior infielder/pitcher Jacob Griffin (.418, four doubles, 10 RBIs) to help continue their turnaround after Jacob joined his brother on the conference's first team in '19.
A 2A regional finalist last spring, Sherrard was set up for greater success in '20 with five All-Conference players back for their senior years, a group led by first-team pitcher Nate Olson (5-2, 2.01 ERA, 54 strikeouts; .325 with six doubles and 15 RBIs) and first team outfielder Caleb McWhorter (.296, 14 RBIs, 14 runs).
Also missing out on their senior seasons will be second-teamers Bryce Davis, Tanner Humphrey and Kyle Yeater; Davis batted .354 with 23 runs and 14 RBIs and Yeater went 3-1 with a 1.50 ERA as well as batting .284 with 18 RBIs.
At Rockridge, senior second baseman Drake Bevans (.379, 16 RBIs, 21 runs) and senior pitcher Ethan Holbert (4-4, 2.70 ERA, 51 Ks) were both first-team picks as juniors last year. Looking to the future, the junior duo of first baseman/pitcher T.J. Ulfig and catcher Maverick Chisholm will anchor the Rockets next spring.
Morrison will be able to feature a pair of All-Conference players in its lineup next season, with junior outfielder John Winkelman (.233) a first-team pick and junior DH Nate Helms (.321) earning honorable mention.
Likewise, Fulton also has two All-TRAC West players to build around in '21 in sophomore outfielder and unanimous first-teamer Drew Dykstra (.346, 11 steals) and second-team shortstop Connor Barnett (.276).
Erie-Prophetstown will lose the services of Illinois-bound senior hurler Clayton Johnson (4-2, 2.60 ERA, 57 Ks), a second team All-Three Rivers East Division pick in 2019, but will have an honorable mention player returning next year in junior second baseman Bryce Rosenow (.274, 20 runs, 17 RBIs).
Kewanee will graduate its lone returning All-Conference player, senior catcher/pitcher Blaine Pickering, an honorable mention TRAC East pick who batted .328 and posted a 3-4 record last spring.
Lincoln Trail
Conference and 1A regional champions in 2019, the Ridgewood Spartans will take a hit when senior first baseman/pitcher Cade Franks (.359, five doubles, 18 RBIs, 31 runs; 4-3 with a 2.53 ERA and 44 Ks), a first team All-LTC pick, and classmate and second team All-LTC pitcher Michael Wiley (4-0, 0.32 ERA) both graduate.
However, the junior infield duo of Ganon Greenman (.303, 31 RBIs, 20 runs) and Mitchell Brooks (.357, 31 runs, 15 RBIs) will help provide a solid foundation for next year; Greenman was a second team All-Conference pick last season.
Mercer County, which tied United for third last season, will lose three top seniors, including second team All-LTC picks Trey Essig in the outfield (.333, 29 runs, 16 RBIs) and Cade Sharp on the mound (2-0, 1.59 ERA, 47 Ks; batted .289 with seven doubles, 25 runs and 15 RBIs), as well as shortstop Daniel Zelenin, who hit .357 with 24 runs and 21 RBIs.
Junior first baseman Matthew Gray, a second team All-LTC pick last year after batting .374 with seven doubles, five homers and a single-season record 44 RBIs, will anchor the Golden Eagles' lineup in 2021.
Speaking of United, the Red Storm have one of the league's top young stars in sophomore third baseman/catcher Cormaic Flynn, a second-teamer who hit .494 with 10 doubles and 29 RBIs last year, but will graduate second-team pitching ace Avery Leffler (4-1, 1.62 ERA, 60 Ks).
Annawan-Wethersfield has the junior duo of first team All-LTC standout Coltin Quagliano (5-2, 1.82 ERA, 37 Ks; .460 with five doubles, 17 runs and 16 RBIs) and honorable mention pick Eli Merrick (2-2, 3.05 ERA) back to anchor the pitching staff, but senior second baseman and first team All-Conference standout Ryan Goodman (.431 with six doubles, three triples, three homers and 31 RBIs in '19), will be tough to replace.
