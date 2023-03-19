Teams to watch

Orion: Coming off a 23-7 season and sharing the Three Rivers Conference's West Division crown with Riverdale at 11-1, the Chargers return six of their nine regular starters and are motivated to go farther after their 2022 season ended with a 15-7 loss to league rival Sherrard in the 2A Sherrard Regional finals.

Riverdale: The reigning TRAC West co-champion Rams (15-5 in '22) are just as motivated to build upon last spring's success, although they face the challenge of replacing 12 seniors, nine of whom were regulars. Fueling Riverdale going into 2023 is the disappointment of a 5-4 loss to Bureau Valley in the 2A Princeton Regional semifinals.

Sherrard: Three Rivers West champions in 2021, the Tigers (14-11) fell to third in the conference last spring, but came on strong to win their first IHSA Class 2A regional championship since 2015 and advanced to the Knoxville Sectional finals. The bulk of last year's starting lineup returns to try and build on that late-season run.

Erie-Prophetstown: Like Sherrard, the Panthers (11-14) came on strong down the stretch and won three games at the 2A Princeton Regional to take home their first plaque since 2019. But with several key players graduating, the main challenge for E-P will be how well its younger players fill key roles.

Kewanee: The Boilermakers (14-8) finished 8-5 in the Three Rivers East and were fourth place, just a half-game behind third-place Sterling Newman. Featuring a senior-laden lineup in '22, several younger players will look to keep Kewanee trending in the right direction.

Fulton: Finishing second in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division with an 8-2 mark, the Steamers (15-6) went on to earn their first regional title since 2016 before falling 4-1 to Warren-Stockton in the 1A Lena-Winslow Sectional semifinals. Graduation took a toll on the Fulton lineup, although some key players return.

Annawan-Wethersfield: The Titans (17-11) captured the Lincoln Trail Conference's East Division title with a 10-3 league finish in '22. An IHSA Class 1A Elite Eight qualifier in 2021, A-W saw its bid for a regional-title repeat dashed with a 4-0 loss on its home field to Henry-Senachwine, but a strong nucleus returns to maintain the Titans' success.

Players to watch

Kameron Bohnsack, Sr. OF, Rockridge: Batted .391 with four doubles, 14 RBIs, 32 runs and 18 stolen bases to earn second-team All-Three Rivers West Division honors last spring.

Reece Duncan, Jr. SS, Erie-Prophetstown: Coming off a 2022 campaign in which he was a second-team All-Three Rivers West pick for the IHSA Class 2A regional champions, Duncan will be expected to take a larger role for a Panther squad that graduated several key standouts.

Ryan Eads, Sr. OF/P, Fulton: A second-team pick to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's West Division squad, Eads is one of the veterans that will be looked to as the Steamers hope to move forward after last year's IHSA Class 1A regional-title run.

Drake Gunn, Sr. C, Orion: A first-team All-Three Rivers West standout last spring, Gunn batted .298 with 21 RBIs and 26 runs, and excelled on the basepaths with 33 steals in 34 attempts as well as contributing solid work defensively.

Mason Heitzler, Sr. SS/P, Annawan-Wethersfield: The first-team pick to the Lincoln Trail Conference's East Division squad had a 10-RBI game in which he hit two grand slams among a '22 season in which he batted .307 with six home runs, 33 RBIs and 26 runs as well as a 3-0 pitching mark with a 1.89 ERA and 43 Ks.

Colin Hornback, Jr. P/3B, Annawan-Wethersfield: Delivered another solid all-around season to earn first-team All-Lincoln Trail East honors. He batted .347 with five doubles, five home runs, 25 RBIs and 24 runs and posted a 3-2 mound mark with 55 strikeouts.

Cole Kratzberg, Sr. SS, Orion: Posting a .417 average with 16 doubles, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 49 runs and 50 steals along with helping anchor the middle of the Charger infield earned Kratzberg unanimous first-team All-TRAC West honors in '22.

Andrew Meiresonne, Sr. OF, Orion: Earned second-team All-TRAC West, but nonetheless was a strong contributor for the conference co-champions in '22 with a .427 batting average, five doubles, 20 RBIs, 16 runs and 22 steals.

Dawson Peterson, Jr. 1B/P, Riverdale: A unanimous All-TRAC West first-teamer in '22, Peterson helped pace the Rams' offense with a .421 batting average, five doubles, three home runs and 26 RBIs in addition to adding a 3-1 mark on the mound with a 3.33 ERA and 51 strikeouts.

Ethan Price, Sr. 3B/P, Fulton: Another key returning veteran for the reigning 1A regional champions, Price was an honorable mention All-NUIC West selection in 2022.

Zeb Rashid, So. OF/1B, Annawan-Wethersfield: Earned first-team All-Lincoln Trail East honors in his debut campaign after batting .328 with six doubles, 18 RBIs and 26 runs for the LTC East champions.

Owen Relander, Sr. IF/OF/C, Mercer County: The first-team All-Lincoln Trail West selection was the top producer for the Golden Eagles with a .327 batting average, and looks to be the key piece as MerCo looks to bounce back after a disappointing 7-18 finish in '22.

Aiden Switzer, Jr. C, Sherrard: The honorable mention All-TRAC West honoree thrived behind the plate with a .982 fielding percentage, second-best on last year's Class 2A Sweet 16 squad; he also batted .257 with three doubles and 15 RBIs.

Aidan Terronez, So. P, Sherrard: Looks to build on a successful rookie season in which he earned first-team All-TRAC West honors with a 4-2 record, 2.27 ERA and 69 strikeouts.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett