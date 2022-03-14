Illinois area baseball: Teams, individuals to watch

Teams to watch



Annawan-Wethersfield: Regional champions for the first time since 2013 and first-time sectional winners, the Titans (15-8 in 2021) are hoping last year's Elite Eight run is the start of a string of success similar to when they won four straight regional titles from 2010-13.

Sherrard: The Tigers enjoyed a nice bounce-back campaign under first-year coach and former Sherrard standout Nick Basala. The former Mercer County coach guided the Tigers (13-10) to the Three Rivers West Division title with an 8-1 record and came within one win of the program's first regional title since 2015.

Fulton: Making the move from the TRAC West to the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference's South Division, the Steamers (10-7) look to build on last year's 7-3 second-place finish in their former league. They finished one win shy of their first regional title since 2016, falling 3-2 to eventual Elite Eight qualifier Sterling Newman in the championship game.

Riverdale: Featuring several returning All-TRAC West standouts from a club that finished 9-12 and dropped its last four games, the Rams look to move up in the conference after their 5-4 mark enabled them to edge out Orion by one game for third place.

Orion: Much like Riverdale, the Chargers (9-10) also return a plethora of all-conference talent as they also look to challenge Sherrard for first place in the Three Rivers West, which will be tough with the addition of Erie-Prophetstown and Monmouth-Roseville.

Ridgewood: The Spartans (13-10) finished in a virtual tie for second place in the Lincoln Trail with Annawan-Wethersfield, posting an 11-4 league mark to the Titans' 10-3 LTC record. However, Ridgewood has to fill several key gaps in its lineup to maintain its traditional level of success.

Players to watch



Drew Dykstra, Sr. P, Fulton: Earned unanimous All-Three Rivers West Division status by going 4-0 with a 0.76 ERA, recording 54 strikeouts in 37 innings pitched.

Quinn Hoftender, Sr. 1B/P, Orion: A unanimous All-TRAC West first-team selection last year after batting .435 with six doubles, three home runs, 22 RBIs, 17 runs and 11 stolen bases in just 19 games; he also posted a 2-3 mark on the mound with a 2.33 ERA and 62 strikeouts.

Colin Hornback, So. P/3B, Annawan-Wethersfield: Made first-team All-Lincoln Trail in his rookie season after putting up a 5-0 mark with a 1.23 ERA and 36 strikeouts; he also posted a .319 batting average with four doubles, 18 RBIs and 17 runs.

Jacob Jones, Sr. OF, Fulton: A unanimous All-TRAC West first-team honoree in 2021 after batting .466 with nine doubles, 12 RBIs, 17 runs and 11 stolen bases in 17 games.

Hunter Meirhaeghe, Sr. C/IF, Ridgewood: Batted .340 with four doubles, 22 RBIs and 17 runs to earn second-team All-Lincoln Trail honors last spring; he struck out just seven times in 53 at-bats.

Isaac Melton, Jr. P/1B, Annawan-Wethersfield: The honorable mention All-LTC pick enjoyed a solid all-around season in 2021, going 3-0 on the mound with a 2.21 ERA and batting .312 with two doubles, nine RBIs and 12 runs.

Dawson Peterson, So. 1B/P, Riverdale: The unanimous first-team All-TRAC West standout enjoyed an impressive prep debut, batting .417 with three doubles, seven home runs, 23 RBIs and 20 runs in addition to going 1-2 on the mound with 33 Ks.

Owen Relander, Jr. OF, Mercer County: Batted .442 to earn first-team All-LTC honors in addition to collecting five doubles, nine RBIs and 15 runs scored in a 15-game season.

Connor Sibley, Sr. OF, Erie-Prophetstown: In 17 games for the Panthers, the first-team All-Three Rivers East standout posted a .368 average with three doubles, 10 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

Alex White, So. P, Ridgewood: Posted a 4-0 record with a team-best 48 strikeouts to earn second-team All-LTC; he also batted .238 with seven doubles, two home runs, 18 RBIs and 10 runs scored.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett

