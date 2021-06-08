Illinois baseball sectional previews

CLASS 3A

Hampshire (18-16) at Geneseo (18-10), 6 p.m.: Coming off their first regional championship since 2017, the fifth-seeded Maple Leafs return to their home diamond at Richmond Hill Park's Stone Field for a matchup with No. 3 Hampshire. Two seasons ago, the Whip-Purs finished fourth at the Class 4A state tournament after winning just their second sectional championship (their first since 2008) and making their first appearance at state.

Now seeking its first sectional crown, Geneseo captured the fifth regional championship in its history — the Leafs claimed a titles 2012 and won three straight from 2015-17, with all crowns coming in Class 3A — with a pair of hard-earned victories. A three-run fifth inning boosted the Maple Leafs to a 6-5 semifinal win over No. 4 Rock Island before they upended top-seeded Rockford Boylan 5-3, scoring all of their runs in the top of the third as P.J. Moser and Kyle Traphagan each drove in two runs.

Winning pitcher Carson Rice went 2-for-4 at the plate along with his twin brother Charlie; the Rice brothers each have one postseason win this spring, with Moser recording saves in both victories.