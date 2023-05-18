Regional baseball finals

2A at Orion: Riverdale (10-14) vs. Hall (20-8): It will be a Three Rivers crossover matchup in the 2A Orion regional final, with first pitch at Love Park set for 11 a.m. on Saturday.

After upsetting No. 1 seed and Three Rivers West champion Orion 5-1 in Wednesday's semifinals, the Rams now look for just the second regional title in program history.

2A at Princeton: Sherrard (22-6) vs. Princeton (15-6): Another Three Rivers crossover contest highlights the 2A Princeton regional title game. First pitch at Prather Field is Saturday at 1 p.m.

Finishing tied for second with Monmouth-Roseville in the TRAC West at 9-3, the Tigers look for a second consecutive regional title to follow up last year's run to the sectional finals.

1A at Forreston: Fulton (16-7) vs. Forreston (20-12): It will be a Northwest Upstate Illini crossover in Saturday's 1 p.m. 1A Forreston regional final, with the Steamers aiming to repeat as regional champions.

Fulton tied Warren-Stockton for second place in the NUIC's West Division.

1A at Sterling Newman: Morrison (8-14) vs. Newman (18-8): Traditional rivals meet in a Three Rivers crossover for the 1A Newman regional title. The proceedings get underway Saturday at 10 a.m. at Newman High School.

The Mustangs last lifted a regional title plaque in 2015 and are coming off a 13-9 semifinal upset of second-seeded Ashton-Franklin Center.

1A at Williamsfield: Annawan-Wethersfield (18-9) vs. Ridgewood (12-13): Going 10-0 to win the Lincoln Trail's East Division, the Annawan-Wethersfield Titans (18-9) will face another LTC club when it plays Saturday at 11 a.m. for the Williamsfield regional championship.

The Spartans topped ROWVA-Williamsfield 4-1 Thursday and look to avenge a pair of regular-season losses to the Titans to earn their first title since 2019.

Regional softball finals

2A at Prophetstown: Riverdale (21-7) vs. Sherrard (19-9): After finishing neck-and-neck in the Three Rivers West, the conference rivals meet for a third time Friday at 5 p.m. in the 2A Prophetstown regional final.

The clubs split their two regular season meetings. Riverdale seeks its second regional title in three years, with Sherrard last lifting a plaque in 2016.

2A at Brimfield: Mercer County (25-7) vs. IVC (18-7): Runners-up in the Lincoln Trail Conference, Mercer County looks to make history in Friday's 4:30 p.m. 2A Brimfield regional title game.

The Golden Eagles are seeking their first regional championship.

1A at Wethersfield: Annawan-Wethersfield (17-13) vs. St. Bede (22-7): Annawan-Wethersfield hopes for some home cooking against Three Rivers East champion Peru St. Bede.

Saturday's 11 a.m. 1A Wethersfield regional final will be played on the Titans' home diamond at Howes Park in Annawan. A-W looks to mark the occasion with its second regional title in three years.

1A at Sterling Newman: Morrison (17-9) vs. Newman (13-9): Having endured back-to-back winless seasons since its last regional title in 2017, Morrison looks to complete its turnaround in Saturday's 10 a.m. 1A Newman regional final.

The Fillies' last regional-title team six years ago capped its season with a third-place finish at the 2A state tournament.

1A at Sciota: Ridgewood (25-6) vs. Abingdon-Avon (18-12): First-time Lincoln Trail Conference champion Ridgewood shoots for its second consecutive regional championship Friday at 4 p.m. when it faces LTC rival Abingdon-Avon at the West Prairie regional final.

When the teams meet at Friendway Park in Sciota, it will be for the third time. In conference play, the Spartans swept the Tornadoes in a May 5 doubleheader.

