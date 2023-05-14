CLASS 2A ORION REGIONAL

Monday's openers: No. 9 Alleman (3-17) at No. 7 Riverdale (7-14), 4:30 p.m. at Riverdale Middle School, Port Byron; 10 Rockridge (7-19) at No. 6 Mercer County (12-13), 4:30 p.m. at Northside Park, Aledo.

FYI: Alleman is meeting Riverdale for the first time this season, as the clubs were supposed to meet in a May 10 matchup at the Alleman Athletic Complex in Moline. However, that game was cancelled and not made up... Mercer County and Rockridge have met once this year, with the Lincoln Trail West champion Golden Eagles scoring a 9-4 victory on Apr. 25... The Alleman-Riverdale winner meets top-seeded Orion in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal at Love Park, with the Rockridge-MerCo winner facing No. 3 Spring Valley Hall in the 6:30 p.m. semifinal nightcap.

CLASS 2A PRINCETON REGIONAL

Monday's opener: No. 11 Erie-Prophetstown (2-20) at No. 8 Kewanee (5-20), 4:30 p.m. at Northwest Park.

FYI: Situated in separate divisions of the Three Rivers Conference, this will be the first time East Division member Kewanee faces West member E-P this spring, with the winner drawing second-seeded Sherrard in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal.

CLASS 2A OREGON REGIONAL

Monday's opener: No. 11 West Carroll (0-16) at No. 5 Rock Falls (11-15), 4:30 p.m. at Hinders Field.

FYI: This is one of two Oregon Regional play-in games Monday, as the seventh-seeded host Hawks face No. 8 Mendota... A winless regular season stretched the Thunder's string of consecutive losses to 20 in a row; West Carroll had only one win in 2022 and has lost 45 of 46 games in the period after the '20 season was cancelled due to COVID-19... The winner draws No. 4 Stillman Valley Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A NEWMAN REGIONAL

Monday's opener: No. 8 Milledgeville (5-13) at No. 7 Morrison (4-14), 4:30 p.m. at the Morrison Sports Complex.

FYI: Although the towns are just over 20 miles apart, this will be the first meeting this season between Three Rivers West member and Northwest Upstate Illini East member Milledgeville, with the winner drawing No. 2 Ashton-Franklin Center in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal in Sterling.

CLASS 1A STARK COUNTY REGIONAL

Monday's opener: No. 10 Galva (1-15) at No. 8 Varna Midland (5-21), 4:30 p.m. at Midland High School.

FYI: This will be the second meeting between the clubs this season, as the Wildcats opened against the Timberwolves and fell 16-2; Galva's lone win this spring was a 16-0 victory over Galesburg Christian on Apr. 20... The winner draws second-seeded Peoria Christian in Wednesday's 4:30 p.m. semifinal.