CLASS 2A ORION REGIONAL

Wednesday's semifinals: No. 1 Orion (22-9) vs. No. 7 Riverdale (9-14), 4:30 p.m.; No. 3 Spring Valley Hall (19-8) vs. No. 10 Rockridge (8-19), 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 11 a.m. Note: All games played at Love Park, Orion.

Monday's first-round results: Riverdale 13, Alleman 3 (5 innings); Rockridge 4, Mercer County 0.

FYI: Fresh from winning the outright championship in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division, host Orion shoots for its first regional championship since 2019 against a familiar rival in Riverdale. The Chargers and the Rams shared last spring's TRAC West title, and during the 2023 regular season, Orion swept the season series with a 7-4 win on Apr. 17 and a 7-3 victory in the rematch three days later... Riverdale won its one and only regional championship in 2006... Seeking its first regional crown since its 2A Elite Eight run in 2011, Rockridge got off to an impressive start by knocking off Lincoln Trail West champion Mercer County and looks for another statement win against Hall, which is celebrating the fifth anniversary of its 2A state-championship team.

CLASS 2A PRINCETON REGIONAL

Tuesday: No. 2 Sherrard (22-6) vs. No. 8 Kewanee (6-20), 4:30 p.m. Wednesday: No. 4 Princeton (14-6) vs. No. 5 Bureau Valley (13-12), 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 1 p.m.

Monday's first-round result: Kewanee 3, Erie-Prophetstown 2 (9 innings).

FYI: After finishing 9-3 and tying Monmouth-Roseville for second in the Three Rivers West, one game behind Orion, Sherrard begins its bid for a second straight regional championship against a Kewanee club that the Tigers faced in their regular-season finale last Friday, scoring an 8-0 shutout victory. A pair of losses to 2A Macomb Regional semifinalist Mon-Rose (15-9-1) in the final week of the season denied Sherrard a bid of at least a TRAC West title share... Kewanee's play-in win begins its bid for its first regional crown since 2016.

CLASS 1A WILLIAMSFIELD REGIONAL

Wednesday: No. 1 Annawan-Wethersfield (17-9) vs. No. 7 Princeville (6-22), 4:30 p.m. Thursday: No. 4 ROWVA-Williamsfield (11-17) vs. No. 5 Ridgewood (11-13), 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 11 a.m. Note: All games played at ROWVA High School's John Clark Memorial Field in Oneida.

Monday's first-round result: Princeville 3, Peoria Heights 2.

FYI: Annawan-Wethersfield ran the table in the Lincoln Trail Conference's East Division, winning the title with a 10-0 mark. Now, the Titans will see familiar faces as long as the remain in the regional round. Against Princeville, A-W swept an Apr. 8 doubleheader by a combined score of 22-3. The Titans swept Ridgewood by a combined 23-3 in an Apr. 15 twinbill, and also swept R-W on Apr. 29, going eight innings to win the opening 13-10 before prevailing 10-6 in the nightcap... Thursday's semifinal will be the third meeting between the Cougars and the Spartans, who split a pair on Apr. 22, with Ridgewood rallying from a 3-0 opening loss to edge R-W 4-3... Both A-W and ROWVA-Williamsfield won their most recent regional titles in 2021, with the Titans winning their first sectional crown that spring... Ridgewood last struck regional gold in 2019.

CLASS 1A FORRESTON REGIONAL

Wednesday: No. 1 Fulton (15-7) vs. No. 10 Polo (4-17), 4:30 p.m. Thursday: No. 4 Forreston (19-12) vs. No. 5 Lanark Eastland (17-11), 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 1 p.m.

Monday's first-round result: Polo 2, Kirkland Hiawatha 1.

FYI: Fulton's bid for a Northwest Upstate Illini West title came up just short, with the Steamers going 6-4 to tie Warren-Stockton for second place and finishing two games behind East Dubuque. Now, their energies are focused a second consecutive regional title. The Steamers have not yet faced Polo this spring, but played both Forreston and Eastland twice, dropping a pair of games to both clubs.

CLASS 1A NEWMAN REGIONAL

Wednesday: No. 2 Ashton-Franklin Center (14-8) vs. No. 7 Morrison (5-14), 4:30 p.m. Thursday: No. 3 Sterling Newman (17-8) vs. No. 6 Amboy (12-10), 4:30 p.m. Saturday: Championship, 10 a.m.

Monday's first-round result: Morrison 5, Milledgeville 4.

FYI: Buoyed by their play-in victory, the Mustangs look to build on their momentum against second-seeded AFC, a club they are meeting for the first time in 2023. Morrison has also not faced traditional rival and Three Rivers East member Newman this spring, but did take a 5-2 win from Amboy in its season opener on Mar. 15.

— Compiled by Terry Duckett