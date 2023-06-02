IHSA CLASS 3A METAMORA BASEBALL SECTIONAL

Saturday's matchup: Rock Island (30-8) vs. Peoria Richwoods (8-22) at 10 a.m. at Metamora High School.

Setting it up: Coming off their second straight regional championship, the Rocks advanced to the Sweet 16 on the strength of another strong pitching performance by junior Conner Dilulio, who tossed a four-hitter with nine strikeouts in Wednesday's 4-1 semifinal win over Morton... Richwoods continued its Cinderella postseason run by knocking off Streator 5-4 in the first of Wednesday's two semifinal games.

Sectional histories: Rock Island has won three sectional championships, the most recent of which came in 1999; the Rocks' 1997 and '99 sectional winners both finished third at the Class AA state tournament. Rocky also took a sectional title in 1985, advancing to the AA quarterfinals... Richwoods has won two sectional titles, in 1977 and '83; the Knights' 1977 squad finished second at the Class AA state tournament and the '83 squad reached the quarterfinals.

Streaking: Rock Island enters Saturday's Sweet 16 showdown riding a 22-game winning streak, a run that has the Rocks just five wins short of being among the IHSA's top 20 longest in that category.

Up next: The Metamora sectional champion advances to Monday's Geneseo super-sectional at 6 p.m. at Richmond Hill Park's Stone Field and will face the winner of Saturday's Kaneland sectional matchup in Maple Park between Burlington Central (20-16) and Sycamore (30-5).

— Compiled by Terry Duckett