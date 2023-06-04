Setting it up: The Rocks earned their first sectional championship in 24 years by having to battle a nine-win Peoria Richwoods club that had gotten hot at the right time. Rocky trailed twice, the last time at 5-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before it erupted for four runs to secure an 8-5 win in the Metamora Sectional title game... The victory was the 23rd in a row and set a new single-season record for the Rocks, breaking the mark of 30 wins set by their 1999 third-place state squad and matched by their 2010 regional-winning club... In the semifinals at Metamora, the Rocks topped Morton 4-1, avenging a semifinal loss to the Potters from the previous year... Sycamore edged Wheaton St. Francis in the Kaneland sectional semifinal round, but had an easier time of it in last Saturday's title game at Maple Park, leading by seven runs in the late innings and topping Burlington Central 8-3.