Who, when and where: Rock Island (31-8) vs. Sycamore (31-5) Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Richmond Hill Park's Stone Field in Geneseo.
Setting it up: The Rocks earned their first sectional championship in 24 years by having to battle a nine-win Peoria Richwoods club that had gotten hot at the right time. Rocky trailed twice, the last time at 5-4 going into the bottom of the sixth inning before it erupted for four runs to secure an 8-5 win in the Metamora Sectional title game... The victory was the 23rd in a row and set a new single-season record for the Rocks, breaking the mark of 30 wins set by their 1999 third-place state squad and matched by their 2010 regional-winning club... In the semifinals at Metamora, the Rocks topped Morton 4-1, avenging a semifinal loss to the Potters from the previous year... Sycamore edged Wheaton St. Francis in the Kaneland sectional semifinal round, but had an easier time of it in last Saturday's title game at Maple Park, leading by seven runs in the late innings and topping Burlington Central 8-3.
Sectional histories: Last Saturday's win was the first sectional title for Rock Island since 1999, and just the fourth in the program's long history. The Rocks' other sectional titles (prior to 1999) came in 1985 and '97; all three previous sectional-winning teams reached state, with the 1997 and '99 squads finishing third in Class AA... Sycamore has won all four of its sectional titles in the last 10 years, taking home championships in 2014, '16 and '22 prior to this season. However, the Spartans have yet to advance to the state tournament.
Up next: The Geneseo super-sectional champion advances to Friday's noon semifinal at the Class 3A state tournament in Joliet and will face the winner of the Crestwood super-sectional matchup between Chicago Lindblom (14-12) and LaGrange Park Nazareth (31-6).
— Compiled by Terry Duckett