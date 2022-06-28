 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Quad-City Times is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Quad City Bank & Trust Member FDIC
alert top story
PREP BASEBALL | ILLINOIS METRO VS AREA SENIOR ALL-STAR GAME

Illinois metro vs area senior all-star game outlook

  • 0
050922-qc-spt-rocktown showdown-18.jpg

Rock Island's Zach DeMarlie (24) throws to first base during the fourth inning of the fifth annual Rocktown Showdown, Monday, May 9, 2022, in Rock Island.

 NIKOS FRAZIER

Who: Illinois metro vs Illinois area

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m. (doubleheader)

Where: Douglas Park, Rock Island

Outlook: For the first time since 2014, there will be a local high school baseball all-star game. This year’s edition is a little different. It is no longer Iowa vs Illinois because of scheduling conflicts, but will honor just Illinois seniors instead. Alleman’s Jerry Burkhead helped organize the game, which is considered to be the start of an annual event.

It will feature 34 local players (21 metro, 13 area) from 12 different schools and three coaches on each squad. Both games will be seven innings and first pitch of game one will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The game is designed to honor local baseball athletes one last time before many continue their careers at the next level in some capacity.

People are also reading…

Kevin Corrigan and Friends of Douglas Park also helped put the event together. All proceeds from the game will go toward the continued renovation of Douglas Park.

Darrell and Mary Anne Reynolds donated funds for umpires, game balls and MVP awards. Each team will award an MVP at the conclusion of the doubleheader.

Rosters

Metro Team

Coaches – Jerry Burkhead, Jake Scudder, Johnny Marx

Alleman - Chance Carruthers, Nathan Noble, Jackson Praet

Geneseo – Andrew Cotty, Jake Nelms

Moline – Lorenzo Gomez, Noah Harrison, Davis Hoffstatter, Zach Holton, Shawn Lewis, Ethan Sountris

Rock Island – Eli Boeye, Zach DeMarlie, AJ Freeman, Xander George, Tyler Hansen, Brycen McGarry, Hunter Melody, Mateo Peña, Kenneth Thompson

United Township - Kyler Trueblood

Area Team

Coaches - Derek Peterson, Ryan Page, Ryan Molek

Mercer County - Damian Martinez

Monmouth-Roseville – Zach Almaguer, CJ Johnson

Orion – Andrew Meiresonne

Riverdale – Zach Duke, Gage Hugart, Sam Willems

Rockridge – Kaden Hall, Tyler Hendley, Aiden Leemans

Sherrard - Clayton Matkovic

United - Nolan Leffler, Jon Smith

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Q-C metro/area baseball leaders

Iowa Q-C metro/area baseball leaders

Here is a look at the baseball statistical leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and area. Numbers are what has been posted to Varsity Bound as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Knights hold off Blazers, win 18th straight

Knights hold off Blazers, win 18th straight

Assumption, Iowa’s top-ranked Class 3A team, overcame a 6-4 deficit midway through the fifth inning to win a 7-6 nonconference game over Dyersville Beckman, ranked fifth in the state this week in Class 2A.

Rock Island strikes late to keep possession of Veterans Cup

Rock Island strikes late to keep possession of Veterans Cup

The Rock Island Legion baseball team used a two-out, two-run Tyler Hansen single to top Moline 4-2 and win the Bridges Catering Veterans Cup Classic for the fourth time in four matchups. Chance Carruthers went the distance for Post 200, shutting down a Post 246 rally in the top of the seventh inning for the complete-game win.

West Liberty finishes what it started against Durant

West Liberty finishes what it started against Durant

After a strong start Tuesday against Durant was suspended due to weather, West Liberty pitcher Drake Collins took the mound again Friday and continued to keep the Wildcats at bay, pitching three shutout innings in a 6-1 win.

Fulton's Dykstra named to IHSBCA All-State squad

Fulton's Dykstra named to IHSBCA All-State squad

Fulton senior pitcher/outfielder Drew Dykstra was named to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association's Class 1A All-State team after helping lead the Steamers to their first regional championship since 2016 this past season.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News