Illinois metro vs area senior all-star game outlook

Who: Illinois metro vs Illinois area

When: Wednesday, 5 p.m. (doubleheader)

Where: Douglas Park, Rock Island

Outlook: For the first time since 2014, there will be a local high school baseball all-star game. This year’s edition is a little different. It is no longer Iowa vs Illinois because of scheduling conflicts, but will honor just Illinois seniors instead. Alleman’s Jerry Burkhead helped organize the game, which is considered to be the start of an annual event.

It will feature 34 local players (21 metro, 13 area) from 12 different schools and three coaches on each squad. Both games will be seven innings and first pitch of game one will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The game is designed to honor local baseball athletes one last time before many continue their careers at the next level in some capacity.

Kevin Corrigan and Friends of Douglas Park also helped put the event together. All proceeds from the game will go toward the continued renovation of Douglas Park.

Darrell and Mary Anne Reynolds donated funds for umpires, game balls and MVP awards. Each team will award an MVP at the conclusion of the doubleheader.

Rosters

Metro Team

Coaches – Jerry Burkhead, Jake Scudder, Johnny Marx

Alleman - Chance Carruthers, Nathan Noble, Jackson Praet

Geneseo – Andrew Cotty, Jake Nelms

Moline – Lorenzo Gomez, Noah Harrison, Davis Hoffstatter, Zach Holton, Shawn Lewis, Ethan Sountris

Rock Island – Eli Boeye, Zach DeMarlie, AJ Freeman, Xander George, Tyler Hansen, Brycen McGarry, Hunter Melody, Mateo Peña, Kenneth Thompson

United Township - Kyler Trueblood

Area Team

Coaches - Derek Peterson, Ryan Page, Ryan Molek

Mercer County - Damian Martinez

Monmouth-Roseville – Zach Almaguer, CJ Johnson

Orion – Andrew Meiresonne

Riverdale – Zach Duke, Gage Hugart, Sam Willems

Rockridge – Kaden Hall, Tyler Hendley, Aiden Leemans

Sherrard - Clayton Matkovic

United - Nolan Leffler, Jon Smith

