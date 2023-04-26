ORION — Anticipating playing a vital role for the Orion High School baseball team as a freshman, Gavin Awbrey instead had to deal with a frustrating wait.

A broken left leg suffered prior to the start of the 2022 season kept Awbrey sidelined for about 80 percent of the year and delayed his long-awaited prep baseball debut.

However, he was able to get back onto the diamond for the final seven games as the Chargers secured a share of first place in the Three Rivers Conference's West Division and reached the IHSA Class 2A regional finals.

"Gavin knew he was going to be a part of the varsity lineup as a freshman, and he was really itching to get back," Orion head coach Thomas Smith said. "He wasn't 100 percent yet; he was still doing physical therapy, but he came back and he really swung it."

Being able to salvage even a small sample of varsity experience has paid off handsomely for this week's Illinois Pacesetter, who has shown that the loss of almost a full season has not held him back.

In 20 games, the sophomore second baseman is batting .397 with nine doubles, a triple and two runs, driving in 25 runs and scoring 20 more. He is also 15 of 16 on stolen base attempts.

"Getting that little bit of experience (last season) helped me a lot going into this year," Awbrey said. "There was one time earlier in the year where I was struggling a bit, but I always knew to stay confident and not let it get the best of me. Just keep playing the game."

The last two weeks have seen Awbrey hitting at a red-hot .560 clip with 14 hits in 25 at-bats, driving in 16 runs and scoring 10. In five games last week, he went 8-for-15 with seven RBI as Orion (17-4) picked up four wins.

Two of those wins came over Riverdale, the team the Chargers shared the TRAC West title with last spring. Awbrey was 4-for-4 with two RBI in those two wins, and capped the week with a 3-for-5, four-RBI showing in a 16-8 win over Kewanee.

Currently 7-1 in the conference, Orion is tied for the league lead with Sherrard; the teams split their two regular-season meetings.

"Missing most of last year was really unfortunate, but it feels good to be back out there," Awbrey said. "My mom (Andrea) played a big factor in (the comeback); she kept telling me to do my physical therapy and to keep working hard every day.

"I kept progressing, and I was able to play towards the end of the year. That boosted my confidence a lot. I really wanted to see what a varsity game was like."

A second baseman by trade, who plays some occasional shortstop and also sees time on the mound, Awbrey was limited to designated hitter and some first base duties last spring as Smith did not want to rush his comeback.

In his seven games, Awbrey mustered a .350 batting average, but Smith could not help but wonder what might have been if not for his injury.

"That was heartbreaking," Smith said. "To see him put in so much work and for that to happen, he was devastated."

At the same time, Awbrey's limited action was something Smith could view as a positive once the 2023 season got underway.

"We knew coming in that Gavin would be a main guy for us; we believed he could be a contributor and a difference-maker," he said. "But not a lot of people knew about him, because he'd missed so much time last year."

Like his coach, Awbrey cannot help but wonder just how stronger his numbers could be this spring if he'd had a full varsity season under his belt.

"I definitely think about it," Awbrey said. "If I had been able to play a full season last year, I'd obviously have had a lot more experience and momentum. But I made the most out of the time I got, went with the flow and made the best of it.

"I knew I'd have a bigger role this year, and I'd have more energy coming into this season."

That energy has not only boosted Awbrey's play, but helped Orion maintain its status as a title contender in the Three Rivers West despite graduating several key players from last year's co-championship squad.

Moreover, last year's regional-final loss to Sherrard is providing further inspiration for Awbrey and his teammates as they look to take the Chargers beyond the regional round for the first time since winning three straight titles from 2017-19.

"I love this team, especially the seniors. I know I'm going to miss them once they're gone," he said. "Right now, it definitely feels good, being (tied for) first place. I think the sky's the limit for us. I really think we can really go far this postseason."