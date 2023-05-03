His senior baseball season has been a breakout one for Moline first baseman Seamus Boyle.

One of the Maroons' leading hitters with a .479 average, Boyle has also been money in the bank with runners in scoring position, hitting .541 in those crucial situations.

In three wins last week that enabled Moline (20-5) to clinch at least a share of the Western Big 6 title, this week's Illinois Pacesetter capitalized on his opportunities by driving in eight runs and going 5-for-9 as the Maroons topped Quincy and took two at Galesburg to stand at 11-1 in league play.

But as far as Boyle is concerned, his success is largely a byproduct of the deep and talented lineup he happens to be a part of.

"I feel like our lineup makes it easier to be more comfortable at the plate," he said. "For me, it comes down to that, along with having the same approach each day. My sophomore year, we weren't as deep; junior year was better. This year, we feel like a lot of teams fear our lineup.

"I feel like when teams see how deep we are — we've got guys on our bench that could start for other teams — that helps me out. From one through nine, we can get it done, and we truly believe that. It opens up so many doors for the big guys on the team."

Driving in 25 runs and scoring 22 to go with his .479 average, Boyle has also been a part of the Maroons' gradual progress over his three-year varsity career.

After falling in the IHSA Class 4A regional finals in his debut season, Boyle helped Moline to 23 wins, a conference title and its first regional championship since 2019 last spring.

"My sophomore year, that was the most heartbreaking thing I went through," he said of the regional-final setback. "Last year, we made a step in the right direction. This year, I feel like we've put it together. The Western Big 6 is all about getting us ready for the postseason."

In addition to his skills with the bat in his hands, Boyle can also be a jack of all trades in the field. In addition to first base, he has seen time in the outfield and behind the plate.

But in terms of his hitting, Moline coach Craig Schimmel feels that being in the No. 4 spot is the perfect position for Boyle.

"Between him and our No. 3 hitter, Hunter Warren, those guys have been pretty consistent throughout the season," Schimmel said. "Seamus has Hunter hitting ahead of him and Dylan Phelps right behind him, and I think he benefits from that.

"The guys ahead of him get on base consistently. Hunter has scored 30 runs, and Alex (Schimmel), our lead-off man, has scored 32 times. Seamus has definitely been getting his opportunities, and he's certainly taking advantage of them."

Whether he comes up with runners in scoring position or with the bases empty, Boyle tries to treat each at-bat the same.

"I try not to get too deep in the moment," he said. "I remember that it's the same at-bat as the one before, and I try to take the same mindset and not get in over my head. When I'm in the box, it's a normal day, a normal at-bat. I just have to do my job."

By doing his job, Boyle has the Maroons needing only to split Saturday's doubleheader with Alleman to lock up a second consecutive outright Western Big 6 championship.

In doing so, the Moline baseball squad would join its football and boys' basketball counterparts as conference champions for the 2022-23 school year.

But with the Maroons' recent 4A state title run on the basketball court in mind, Boyle wants to replicate that success on the diamond.

"Both Alex Schimmel and Maddux Dieckman were on the hoops team, and I remember us going down to Champaign to support them," he said. "That makes us hungry to go out and get it. We want to be a team that goes all the way and has no regrets.

"We don't want to lose out on something we know we can have. If we want to be a team that can make a run, there's no way we can lose."