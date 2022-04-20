Illinois Pacesetter: Stropes strengthening Orion pitching staff

ORION — The principle of "supply and demand" dictated that Chance Stropes spent the majority of his junior baseball season working behind the plate.

With Orion's catching corps depleted by injuries, Stropes had little opportunity to play the game at the other end of the battery. However, that was about to change.

"Last year, I was pretty much the only catcher we had, with our other two catchers both injured," he said. "It was hard to get any innings pitched. Coach (head coach Thomas Smith) and I talked a lot about that, and he told me I'd have a big year (on the mound)."

Getting the chance to pitch, this week's Illinois Pacesetter has emerged as one of aces for an Orion club that is currently battling for the Three Rivers Conference's West Division title.

In the second of two wins against reigning TRAC West champion Sherrard last week, the senior right-hander crafted a complete-game three-hitter with 14 strikeouts in a 3-0 Charger victory.

"I'd had another complete-game win against Sherrard, a two-hitter when I was a freshman on the JV team," Stropes said. "A few of the Sherrard guys I pitched against then are still there, so that was definitely in my mind (last Thursday)."

In addition to his strong pitching numbers — a 3-1 record, 2.41 earned-run average and 28 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings — Stropes also leads the team at the plate with his .440 average. He has scored 17 runs and driven in 12, and has tallied seven extra-base hits, five of which are doubles.

Prior to his gem last week, Stropes went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in the first of the Chargers' wins over the Tigers, a 6-1 road victory last Monday.

He also went 2-for-3 with two runs and two RBI in a wild 18-12 nonconference win over Mercer County. In four wins last week, Stropes was 5-of-13 with five runs and three RBI.

"With last year's shortened season, I had a bit of a rough patch at the end," he said of the upsurge in his batting this spring. "It didn't look too good at the time. I feel like I've exceeded expectations this year."

In addition to his offensive upswing, Stropes has worked to develop his pitching repertoire, particularly his off-speed pitches. He has fine-tuned his curve and change-up to go with his fastball.

"He's worked hard in the off-season, and as of late, the results are showing," Smith said. "Chance worked hard on developing some of his off-speed pitches. His first few starts, he struggled to get the feel of it, but now he's got good command of all three of his pitches.

"As the year's progressed, every time he goes on the mound he's more and more confident. It keeps snowballing with one good start after another."

When not pitching, Stropes has continued to see time behind the plate as well as in the outfield, adding to his value to the Chargers.

In fact, he has drawn upon his work behind the plate to help him out when he takes the mound.

"I get a good read of batters, I watch them and try to call the right pitches," Stropes said. "Having that ability to read batters has really helped. I can recognize batters from past games and at-bats, and it helps me to find their weak spots and get the upper hand on them."

Stropes' strong week on the mound and at the plate helped fuel an eight-game winning streak that put Orion (12-4, 5-1 Three Rivers West) atop the conference standings, buoyed by last week's sweep of Sherrard.

The Chargers currently sit just behind Riverdale (7-1, 4-0) in the TRAC West race, with the teams set to meet at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Orion's Love Park.

"I think our whole team knew we were always capable of this," Stropes said of both the winning streak and Orion's contention for a conference title. "We've probably surprised some people, but we're a pretty strong team in general.

"Going into last week's games with Sherrard, we had the most energy we've had all season."

