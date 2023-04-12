SHERRARD — Hitting in the second half of the Sherrard baseball team's lineup, Kyler Schmidt was still a steady and productive contributor.

But when Tiger head coach Nick Basala made the decision to switch the junior center fielder to the lead-off slot at the beginning of last week, Schmidt has caught fire in a big way.

In last week's five-game stretch, this week's Illinois Pacesetter collected 13 hits in 23 at-bats for a .565 clip. He scored nine runs and drove in six, and also belted his first career home run.

"I'd been expecting to get moved up, but at the same time I knew I had to prove myself and show that I was able to do it," said Schmidt. "I hadn't hit lead-off since I was 14 years old (with the Illinois Steel travel team), so it had been a little while.

"I had struggled my first few games this season, but I knew I had to stay confident, stay the way I was. It's the same game no matter what, just a different spot."

Schmidt's efforts helped Sherrard (9-2) to four wins in last week's five games, including a pair of Three Rivers West Division victories over Rockridge.

Coupled with a 10-9 win over Orion this past Monday, the Tigers sit atop the TRAC West standings at 5-0 with Schmidt leading the way with his .488 average to go with six doubles, 16 runs, nine RBIs and four stolen bases.

"Some things have surprised me; I'd never hit a home run before this year or hit as many doubles," he said, "but I always knew what I could do. We've got a lot of other guys who can get on base; I'm just the one to get it started. If I get on, nothing can stop us from scoring."

The strength of the Tigers' lineup has also been a factor for Schmidt, who feels that despite taking over as his team's table-setter at the top of the order, he has plenty of support behind him.

"There's always ups and downs in baseball, and there are going to be some tough times," he said. "We're a very deep team. If it's not me, there are other guys who can step up and do it."

It is the overall strength of the Sherrard batting order that inspired Basala to move Schmidt into the No. 1 hole, feeling he would be the perfect one to fill that spot.

"Kyler was swinging it well in the No. 6 hole and doing some nice things," Basala said. "We thought it would benefit our offense more to move him up, and we like what it's done for our team. With his speed, he can do damage on the basepaths and create opportunities for the other guys to drive him in.

"He even has some natural power; he hit his first home run last week, and he can drive the gaps."

Schmidt's success this season can be traced to late last spring, when he started becoming a steady contributor to a Sherrard squad that went on to win its first IHSA Class 2A regional championship in seven years.

"Late in the year, he started coming on and buying into our approach," Basala said, "and he's taken that momentum into this season."

The experience Schmidt gained during the Tigers' run to the sectional finals in 2022 has benefitted him not only at the plate, but also in the field as well.

Taking over the center field slot from graduated standout Clayton Matkovic this spring, Schmidt has used the lessons he learned from the current Monmouth College freshman outfielder to become a strong defensive anchor as well as an offensive threat.

"I learned everything I know on defense, and a lot of things in general, from Clay," he said. "I still talk to him, and I've been to a few of his games. He taught me how to field, and how to be a leader."

Having lost its top two hitters in Matkovic and Brennan Welch, Sherrard has nonetheless risen its game in '23. While Schmidt has been a major factor, he knows it is far from a solo effort.

"Last year showed us how well we have to play and prepare, and what the standard is to get back (to sectionals)," Schmidt stated. "The entire team went to work in the off-season. We were a lower seed last year; this year, we want to be a top seed, a team others are scared to play."