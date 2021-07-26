Improved offense has Camanche in state tournament

"When he came along, we all made a super big jump," DeWeerdt said. "We're more confident when we get to the plate and feel more relaxed having him with us."

The power numbers have taken off as well.

Camanche has been around three or four home runs in a season the past few years. It has belted 15 this summer, including a grand slam from Byrns in the substate final win over Beckman.

"Maturity is the big thing," Cochran said. "We've gotten guys bigger and stronger. These guys started playing as eighth and ninth graders so it took a little while for those power numbers to come up."

Byrns and Delzell each have five home runs and DeWeerdt has smacked three. Logan Shaw and Tucker Dickherber also have gone deep for the Indians, who have been shutout just twice in 29 games.

"It really keeps us in any game," Delzell said. "At any point, somebody can change a game with a swing."

That happened in the substate final last week. Byrns launched a grand slam late in the game to turn a 9-6 deficit into a 10-9 advantage.

"I've watched the video all the time," Byrns said. "It still gives me chills a little bit. I'm just glad I was able to do that for my team."