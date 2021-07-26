Improved offense has Camanche in state tournament

CAMANCHE — The team batting average has climbed 77 percentage points. The on-base percentage has risen 66 points. The home run total has nearly quadrupled. The run production has gone up more than 1.5 per game.
While pitching and defense have been a staple for the Camanche baseball program the past several seasons under Darryl Cochran, an offensive surge has propelled the Indians into their first state tournament in 25 seasons this summer.
“Our offense has improved dramatically this year,” junior Mike Delzell said. “We knew that was something we had to get way better at for this year. Everybody took it upon themselves to make sure that wasn’t going to happen again.
“We put the work in and it is showing.”
It didn't take long for others to notice.
"Our first few games, our fans were saying you guys are hitting a lot better than last year," outfielder Kyle DeWeerdt said. "We've gotten time to prepare for this as opposed to last year (with COVID-19)."
The postseason has really shown Camanche's vast improvement.
The Indians (23-6) scored nine runs and tallied 11 hits in the district final win over Wilton. They generated a dozen runs and 11 hits in the substate final triumph over Dyersville Beckman.
“Consistency was a big thing,” catcher Mason Byrns said. “Several of us had off years last season. We had to be more disciplined at the plate and we put a lot of work into it in the offseason.”
Camanche tries to ride that offense into this week’s Class 2A state tournament at Merchants Park in Carroll. The Indians open against Denver (18-18) in a quarterfinal tilt at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Given only one ranked team made the field in No. 2 Van Meter, Camanche believes there is an opportunity for an extended stay.
“Van Meter is probably the best team out there and the team to beat, but we’ve put ourselves in a pretty good position,” Cochran said. “We’ve got as good shot as anybody. If we keep believing in ourselves, good things are going to happen for us.”
Camanche has not been held below five runs in a game since a 5-3 loss to 4A Bettendorf on July 2.
DeWeerdt said there is a simple explanation for the offensive improvement.
"Coach (Mike) Duritza," DeWeerdt said.
A member of Camanche's 1996 state tournament team, Duritza has come on as a hitting coach this season.
The Indians have gone from hitting .253 in 2020 to .330 this summer. The on-base percentage is .442 and the club averages nearly eight runs per game.
"When he came along, we all made a super big jump," DeWeerdt said. "We're more confident when we get to the plate and feel more relaxed having him with us."
The power numbers have taken off as well.
Camanche has been around three or four home runs in a season the past few years. It has belted 15 this summer, including a grand slam from Byrns in the substate final win over Beckman.
"Maturity is the big thing," Cochran said. "We've gotten guys bigger and stronger. These guys started playing as eighth and ninth graders so it took a little while for those power numbers to come up."
Byrns and Delzell each have five home runs and DeWeerdt has smacked three. Logan Shaw and Tucker Dickherber also have gone deep for the Indians, who have been shutout just twice in 29 games.
"It really keeps us in any game," Delzell said. "At any point, somebody can change a game with a swing."
That happened in the substate final last week. Byrns launched a grand slam late in the game to turn a 9-6 deficit into a 10-9 advantage.
"I've watched the video all the time," Byrns said. "It still gives me chills a little bit. I'm just glad I was able to do that for my team."
The Indians are much more than power.
They have speed and athleticism at the top of the order with Dickherber and DeWeerdt. They've combined for 46 stolen bases in 52 attempts.
The middle of the order features Delzell, Byrns, Brayden Lodge and Zach Erwin. Delzell is hitting a team-best .489 and Byrns has raised his average from .190 to .345 since last summer.
"It is perfect," DeWeerdt said. "Once we get some quick guys on base and make contact, it is easy to score runs with what we have (in the middle)."
Camanche hopes it can piece it all together this week.
The Indians have made state team appearances this school year already in football, boys basketball and bowling.
"It is a product of culture," Delzell said. "Our coaches have built a foundation of winning here. When winning is the expectation, that's when good things happen.
"We just want to carry on that success."