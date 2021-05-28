Iowa area baseball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch

Camanche: Camanche already qualified for the state tournament this school year in football and basketball. Several players on those teams are key pieces on Darryl Cochran's squad with Mike Delzell, Tucker Dickherber and Zach Erwin. Camanche, vying for a fourth straight winning season, reached the substate final two years ago and then was knocked out by Durant in the district semifinal last year. Delzell, Erwin and Brayden Lodge headline the pitching staff. Mason Byrns is back to anchor the middle of the order.

Durant: Coming off a trip to the Class 2A state tournament, the Wildcats have a strong foundation in place with all-state pitcher Nate Dierickx, seniors Keagan Head and Aydin Flockhart, junior Ben Orr and sophomore Nolan DeLong. Dierickx struck out 12 and threw a one-hitter in a season-opening sweep of Wilton. Ranked seventh in the preseason, Durant should be particularly strong on the mound with three returning starters. "I believe there is an understanding of what needs to be done now to be successful," coach Shawn Dierickx said.