Iowa area baseball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch
Camanche: Camanche already qualified for the state tournament this school year in football and basketball. Several players on those teams are key pieces on Darryl Cochran's squad with Mike Delzell, Tucker Dickherber and Zach Erwin. Camanche, vying for a fourth straight winning season, reached the substate final two years ago and then was knocked out by Durant in the district semifinal last year. Delzell, Erwin and Brayden Lodge headline the pitching staff. Mason Byrns is back to anchor the middle of the order.
Durant: Coming off a trip to the Class 2A state tournament, the Wildcats have a strong foundation in place with all-state pitcher Nate Dierickx, seniors Keagan Head and Aydin Flockhart, junior Ben Orr and sophomore Nolan DeLong. Dierickx struck out 12 and threw a one-hitter in a season-opening sweep of Wilton. Ranked seventh in the preseason, Durant should be particularly strong on the mound with three returning starters. "I believe there is an understanding of what needs to be done now to be successful," coach Shawn Dierickx said.
Easton Valley: The River Hawks were undefeated in the regular season and won their first 14 games last season before stumbling in the substate semifinal to North Cedar. Easton Valley, already off to a 3-0 start, returns five players who hit at least .375 last season in Austin Franzen, Carson Fuegen, Aidan Gruver, Conor Gruver and Brig Bormann. Franzen headlines the rotation after going 8-1 with a 0.99 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 42 innings last year.
Five individuals to watch
Kannon Coakley, sr., Maquoketa: The middle infielder, entering his fifth season as a varsity starter, batted .353 with nine extra-base hits and 18 RBIs along with drawing 17 walks last summer.
Jackson Hull, jr., Wilton: A third team all-state selection last year, Hull batted .378 with six doubles and 10 RBIs last year. He also was 3-3 on the mound with a 2.06 ERA and averaged nearly a strikeout per inning.
Cole VanderHeiden, so., Calamus-Wheatland: Batted at a .375 clip with a dozen RBIs and a team-high 16 runs as a freshman. With Cal-Wheat's top two pitchers gone from last year, he'll log more innings on the bump.
Jared Woerly, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: Recorded a .455 average with three doubles and eight RBIs in 22 at-bats last season. He had three hits and struck out eight in the team's season opener this week.
Caleb Wulf, jr., West Liberty: Compiled a 3-1 mark, 1.83 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 34 innings. The all-area selection also batted .327 and struck out only twice in 49 at-bats last summer.
— Compiled by Matt Coss