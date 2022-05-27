Iowa area baseball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch

Calamus-Wheatland: Just 9-16 in 2021, Cal-Wheat already has three wins with its sweep of Bellevue and a 9-2 triumph over Central City. The Warriors have leaned on three senior pitchers so far with Kyle and Lane Vander Heiden along with Jacob Anderson. Pitching was inconsistent for the Warriors last year with a team ERA of 4.82 and allowing more than one free pass per inning. Kyle Vander Heiden is the Warriors' top returning hitter from a year ago at .383. Cal-Wheat had two sophomores, a freshman and an eighth-grader in its starting lineup.

Camanche: The Storm won 24 games and reached the Iowa Class 2A state semifinals a year ago. Camanche, which opens the season ranked seventh in the state, returns a good nucleus from that squad with Zach Erwin, Mike Delzell, Tucker Dickherber, Garrett Schultz, Kaiden Jenkins and Mason Duritza. Erwin, coming off an injury that sidelined him for the entire basketball season, struck out a dozen and tossed a two-hitter in the season opener against Central DeWitt. Delzell was last year's captain of the Quad Cities All-Eastern Iowa team after batting .495 with 5 home runs and 48 RBIs.

Durant: Durant was 18-8 last season and has a good core returning from that team with leadoff hitter and four-sport standout Nolan DeLong, Ethan Gast and Ben Orr. All three hit at least .385 and combined for 31 extra-base hits and 80 RBIs last year. The Wildcats opened the season with wins over Louisa-Muscatine, Wapello and Wilton. Orr, coming off a 6-1 season and an ERA below 2, threw a two-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts against Wilton. Gast, Brady Meincke and Bryce Czarnetzki also figure to get innings on the mound.

Five individuals to watch

Kasey Coakley, jr., Maquoketa: Coakley was 5-2 with a 2.65 ERA in 42 innings as a sophomore. He has allowed just one earned run and struck out 12 in nine frames this season.

Conor Gruver, sr., Easton Valley: After an all-state football campaign, the first baseman is looking to improve upon his .424 average, 13 doubles and 32 RBIs from a year ago. He was second team all-district in 2021.

Cade Hughes, sr., Northeast: Hughes was first team all-conference and third team all-stater after going 3-0 with a 0.71 ERA last year. He also hit better than .330 for the Rebels.

Karson Willey, sr., Wilton: Selected all-district and all-RVC South last year after going 5-1 with a 2.48 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 53 2/3 innings. He is one of six senior starters for Wilton.

Caleb Wulf, sr., West Liberty: A third team all-state selection in 2A, Wulf hit .520 with 13 doubles and 33 RBIs along with a 1.41 ERA and 73 strikeouts in nearly 50 innings.

— Compiled by Matt Coss

