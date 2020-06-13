Iowa area baseball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch

Calamus-Wheatland: Coming off a 33-win season and a Tri-Rivers Conference title, the Warriors fell one win shy of the state tournament. Propelled by all-stater Caleb Banowetz, Cal-Wheat returns six starters. Coach Michael Bruns said the Warriors won't have as much experience as the past couple of seasons, but he's confident several sophomores and freshman Cole VanderHeiden can step in and have varsity success. The biggest position of uncertainty for Cal-Wheat is behind the plate. "Caleb is a great pitcher but is hard to catch," Bruns said. "I think our catcher will be our most important position."

Central DeWitt: The Sabers won a school-record 38 games, a Wamac title and finished as Class 3A state runner-up last summer. In its final season before joining the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Central DeWitt is poised to be among the best in 3A again. It has six starters returning, including Kirkwood recruit Alex McAleer, who tossed a two-hitter in last year's semifinal win over Assumption. Southpaw Luke Anderson, sidelined with injury during the second half of last year, is back along with Nolan Haack, Tucker Kinney, Boomer Johnson and Henry Bloom. The Sabers had a team ERA of 2.09 last summer.