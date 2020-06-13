Iowa area baseball outlook: Teams and individuals to watch

Three teams to watch
Calamus-Wheatland: Coming off a 33-win season and a Tri-Rivers Conference title, the Warriors fell one win shy of the state tournament. Propelled by all-stater Caleb Banowetz, Cal-Wheat returns six starters. Coach Michael Bruns said the Warriors won't have as much experience as the past couple of seasons, but he's confident several sophomores and freshman Cole VanderHeiden can step in and have varsity success. The biggest position of uncertainty for Cal-Wheat is behind the plate. "Caleb is a great pitcher but is hard to catch," Bruns said. "I think our catcher will be our most important position."
Central DeWitt: The Sabers won a school-record 38 games, a Wamac title and finished as Class 3A state runner-up last summer. In its final season before joining the Mississippi Athletic Conference, Central DeWitt is poised to be among the best in 3A again. It has six starters returning, including Kirkwood recruit Alex McAleer, who tossed a two-hitter in last year's semifinal win over Assumption. Southpaw Luke Anderson, sidelined with injury during the second half of last year, is back along with Nolan Haack, Tucker Kinney, Boomer Johnson and Henry Bloom. The Sabers had a team ERA of 2.09 last summer.
Wilton: Consistently among the top 10 teams in Class 2A, Wilton will have a much different look this summer. The Beavers graduated all 10 starters from last year's 24-win season, including all-staters Colin McCrabb and Jared Townsend. In fact, Wilton returns only four at-bats and no innings on the mound from last season. Patrick Barszczewski is the only senior on the roster. The nucleus of Wilton's squad will be sophomores and juniors. "Our lack of varsity experience is our concern," coach Jake Souhrada said. "We just need to get our guys up to speed and ready to play at this level."
Five individuals to watch
Caleb Banowetz, sr., Cal-Wheat: Off to play at Kirkwood Community College, Banowetz was the captain of last year's Quad-City Times All-Eastern Iowa team. He hit .505 with 13 homers and 72 RBIs while going 9-1 with a 0.91 ERA.
Mason Byrns, jr., Camanche: First team all-conference and second team all-Eastern Iowa as a sophomore, Byrns batted .402 with 17 extra-base hits and 26 RBIs. He is one of the top catchers in the area.
Kannon Coakley, jr., Maquoketa: The pitcher and infielder batted .327 with 18 doubles and 35 RBIs along with a team-leading six wins on the mound. Coakley tries to help Maquoketa build on last year's 20-win season.
Alex McAleer, sr., Central DeWitt: McAleer, a Kirkwood recruit, was a second team all-state choice in 3A last year after going 8-0 with 0.79 ERA in 61-plus innings. He also hit better than .300 and knocked in 27 runs for the Sabers.
Ben Orr, so., Durant: The infielder had a breakout freshman season, earning all-conference and all-district accolades after hitting .473 with 13 doubles. He had 11 multi-hit games in Durant's 24 contests.
— Compiled by Matt Coss
