Three teams to watch

Calamus-Wheatland: Since reaching the Class 1A substate final in 2019, the Warriors have not made it back since. Over the last three years, they have totaled 30 victories and have two postseason wins. Cal-Wheat may have the pieces to record its first winning season in two summers. Four starters are back, led by seniors Cole VanderHeiden and Jacob Weih. Jeremy Anderson returns as the only starter with an ERA under four. The Warriors are off to a 4-2 start with doubleheader sweeps over Clinton Prince of Peace and Springville.

Easton Valley: After six straight seasons of losing seasons, the River Hawks have been led by a stable of multi-sport athletes and have carried them to prosperous seasons. Still, a substate final trip has not happened during a 48-18 three-year stretch. Four starters are back and Charlie Simpson has come out for baseball and leads Easton Valley with eight RBIs. Ayden and Ashten Huling have combined to give up six hits in three total starters. The River Hawks are 3-3 to start the season.

West Liberty: The Comets caught fire in late-June and ran a six-game win streak into the Class 2A substate final against Cascade. They couldn't finish the job and fell one game short of the state tournament. Despite the departure of first team all-state pitcher Caleb Wulf, West Liberty is humming in the early going. It is off to a 7-1 start as every other player is back in the mix. Pitching has been a driving force as the Comets' arsenal of arms has a 1.09 team ERA in the early going, with four of them under 0.80.

Five individuals to watch

Kasey Coakley, sr., Maquoketa: Batted .312 on the season, best among returners for the Cardinals. Coakley ripped a team-best five doubles and had a 1.44 ERA on the mound with two wins.

Bryar Runnells, sr., Louisa-Muscatine: Batted a team-best .411 for the Falcons as a junior and walked 13 times for an on base percentage of over .500. Runnells struck out 10 in his first start of the year this season.

Nolan DeLong, sr., Durant: University of Iowa football recruit officially became a six-sport athlete in one athletic season with four games played so far. DeLong batted .306 with a 96.8 fielding percentage.

Ethan Schultz, sr., Camanche: Started all 22 games for the Storm as a junior, registering a .286 batting average. Schultz was a perfect 16-for-16 in stolen bases and struck out 23 batters on the bump.

Casey Short, sr., Wapello: Part of the Indians state qualifying golf team, Short batted .424 and drove in seven runs last season. He struck out 35 batters in nine appearances on the mound.

— Compiled by Zach Martin