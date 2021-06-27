Iowa metro/area baseball leaders

Here is a look at the Iowa Quad Cities metro/area baseball leaders through games of June 26. This is what coaches have reported to Varsity Bound:
Offense
Average (min. 30 at-bats) -- Jared Woerly (Louisa-Muscatine) .600; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) .522; Joe Simpson (Clinton) .513; Ben Orr (Durant) .509; Jai Jensen (Clinton) .500; Cade Amato (Davenport Central) .500; Mike Delzell (Camanche) .491; Ben Mason (Central DeWitt) .480; Noah Young (North Scott) .477; Andrew Hutchcroft (Davenport Central) .472; Kyle DeWeerdt (Camanche) .458; Doug Custis (Muscatine) .453; Jackson Huffstutler (Davenport West) .451; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) .451; Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport West) .450; Max Stein (Assumption) .444
Runs -- Andrew Hutchcroft (Davenport Central) 30; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 30; Addison Binnie (Clinton) 27; Chance Dreyer (Davenport West) 27; Jay Costello (Assumption) 26; Roderick Tanamor (Assumption) 26; Ben Mason (Central DeWitt) 26; Cody Sunny (North Scott) 26; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 25; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 25; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 24; Ryan Mumey (Pleasant Valley) 24; Lake Newton (West Liberty) 24
Doubles -- Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 15; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 12; Jaydon Noreiga (Davenport North) 11; Cade Amato (Davenport Central) 10; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 10; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 10; Ryan Campbell (North Scott) 9; Klayton Bolkema (Bettendorf) 8; Cole VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland) 8; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 8; Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport West) 8; Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 8; Noah Young (North Scott) 8; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 8
Triples -- Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 4; Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland) 3; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 3; Tucker Dickherber (Camanche) 3; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 3; Logan Mulholland (Clinton) 3; Hunter Manning (Maquoketa) 3; Doug Custis (Muscatine) 3
Home runs -- Joe Simpson (Clinton) 4; Cole VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland) 3; Mason Byrns (Camanche) 3; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 3; Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport West) 3; Ben Orr (Durant) 3; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 3; Jared Woerly (Louisa-Muscatine) 3; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 3; Caleb Gruhn (Northeast) 3
Runs batted in -- Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 29; Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport West) 28; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 27; Ben Orr (Durant) 27; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 26; Parker Ruth (North Scott) 26; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 26; Noah Young (North Scott) 25; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 24; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 24; Brig Bormann (Easton Valley) 23; Payton Mangler (Maquoketa) 23; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 23; Ryan Campbell (North Scott) 23; Alex Clemons (Pleasant Valley) 23; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 23
Stolen bases -- Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 40; Aidan Gruver (Easton Valley) 23; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 21; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 20; Zach Garton (Bettendorf) 17; Ayden Huling (Easton Valley) 17; Barrett Lindmark (Pleasant Valley) 16; Ryan Mumey (Pleasant Valley) 16; Kyle DeWeerdt (Camanche) 15; Ben Mason (Central DeWitt) 15
Pitching
Record (min. 4 decisions) -- Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) 6-0; Keegan Shovlain (Assumption) 4-0; Ben Orr (Durant) 4-0; Andrew Chizek (North Scott) 4-0; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 5-1; Nate Dierickx (Durant) 4-1; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 4-1; Zeiv Presson (Clinton) 4-1; AJ Bynum (Pleasant Valley) 4-1; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 5-2; Ty Harmsen (Davenport Central) 4-2; Owen Powers (Maquoketa) 4-2
ERA (min. 16 innings) -- Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) 0.69; Brayden Lodge (Camanche) 0.76; Zach Erwin (Camanche) 0.85; Allen Stauffer (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.03; Garrett Schultz (Camanche) 1.12; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 1.19; Xavier Lerma (Muscatine) 1.21; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 1.22; Kasey Coakley (Maquoketa) 1.36; Noah Thein (Central DeWitt) 1.40; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 1.48; Ivan Lant (Easton Valley) 1.50; Chance Dreyer (Davenport West) 1.53; John McConohy (Central DeWitt) 1.62
Strikeouts -- Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 62; Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) 57; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 46; Brady Connor (Tipton) 41; Carter Furness (Bettendorf) 39; Blake Gaskey (Davenport North) 39; Cole VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland) 37; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 37; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 36; Chase Witte (Wapello) 36; Parker Ruth (North Scott) 35; Nate Dierickx (Durant) 34; Lane VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland) 33