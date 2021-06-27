 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Iowa metro/area baseball leaders
0 Comments
topical alert

Iowa metro/area baseball leaders

  • 0
062121-qc-spt-ns-west-baseball-004

Davenport West catcher Dom DeLaPaz waits for the throw to come home during a game last week. DeLaPaz is among the Quad Cities metro leaders in average, doubles, home runs and runs batted in.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Here is a look at the Iowa Quad Cities metro/area baseball leaders through games of June 26. This is what coaches have reported to Varsity Bound:

Offense

Average (min. 30 at-bats) -- Jared Woerly (Louisa-Muscatine) .600; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) .522; Joe Simpson (Clinton) .513; Ben Orr (Durant) .509; Jai Jensen (Clinton) .500; Cade Amato (Davenport Central) .500; Mike Delzell (Camanche) .491; Ben Mason (Central DeWitt) .480; Noah Young (North Scott) .477; Andrew Hutchcroft (Davenport Central) .472; Kyle DeWeerdt (Camanche) .458; Doug Custis (Muscatine) .453; Jackson Huffstutler (Davenport West) .451; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) .451; Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport West) .450; Max Stein (Assumption) .444

Runs -- Andrew Hutchcroft (Davenport Central) 30; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 30; Addison Binnie (Clinton) 27; Chance Dreyer (Davenport West) 27; Jay Costello (Assumption) 26; Roderick Tanamor (Assumption) 26; Ben Mason (Central DeWitt) 26; Cody Sunny (North Scott) 26; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 25; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 25; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 24; Ryan Mumey (Pleasant Valley) 24; Lake Newton (West Liberty) 24

Doubles -- Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 15; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 12; Jaydon Noreiga (Davenport North) 11; Cade Amato (Davenport Central) 10; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 10; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 10; Ryan Campbell (North Scott) 9; Klayton Bolkema (Bettendorf) 8; Cole VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland) 8; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 8; Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport West) 8; Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 8; Noah Young (North Scott) 8; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 8

Triples -- Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 4; Chase Knoche (Calamus-Wheatland) 3; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 3; Tucker Dickherber (Camanche) 3; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 3; Logan Mulholland (Clinton) 3; Hunter Manning (Maquoketa) 3; Doug Custis (Muscatine) 3

Home runs -- Joe Simpson (Clinton) 4; Cole VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland) 3; Mason Byrns (Camanche) 3; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 3; Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport West) 3; Ben Orr (Durant) 3; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 3; Jared Woerly (Louisa-Muscatine) 3; Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 3; Caleb Gruhn (Northeast) 3

Runs batted in -- Kannon Coakley (Maquoketa) 29; Dom DeLaPaz (Davenport West) 28; Mike Delzell (Camanche) 27; Ben Orr (Durant) 27; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 26; Parker Ruth (North Scott) 26; Sam Skarich (North Scott) 26; Noah Young (North Scott) 25; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 24; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 24; Brig Bormann (Easton Valley) 23; Payton Mangler (Maquoketa) 23; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 23; Ryan Campbell (North Scott) 23; Alex Clemons (Pleasant Valley) 23; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 23

Stolen bases -- Carson Fuegen (Easton Valley) 40; Aidan Gruver (Easton Valley) 23; Noah Yahn (Muscatine) 21; Connor Scheer (Calamus-Wheatland) 20; Zach Garton (Bettendorf) 17; Ayden Huling (Easton Valley) 17; Barrett Lindmark (Pleasant Valley) 16; Ryan Mumey (Pleasant Valley) 16; Kyle DeWeerdt (Camanche) 15; Ben Mason (Central DeWitt) 15

Pitching

Record (min. 4 decisions) -- Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) 6-0; Keegan Shovlain (Assumption) 4-0; Ben Orr (Durant) 4-0; Andrew Chizek (North Scott) 4-0; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 5-1; Nate Dierickx (Durant) 4-1; Conor Gruver (Easton Valley) 4-1; Zeiv Presson (Clinton) 4-1; AJ Bynum (Pleasant Valley) 4-1; Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 5-2; Ty Harmsen (Davenport Central) 4-2; Owen Powers (Maquoketa) 4-2

ERA (min. 16 innings) -- Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) 0.69; Brayden Lodge (Camanche) 0.76; Zach Erwin (Camanche) 0.85; Allen Stauffer (Louisa-Muscatine) 1.03; Garrett Schultz (Camanche) 1.12; Josh Dieckman (Muscatine) 1.19; Xavier Lerma (Muscatine) 1.21; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 1.22; Kasey Coakley (Maquoketa) 1.36; Noah Thein (Central DeWitt) 1.40; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 1.48; Ivan Lant (Easton Valley) 1.50; Chance Dreyer (Davenport West) 1.53; John McConohy (Central DeWitt) 1.62

Strikeouts -- Austin Franzen (Easton Valley) 62; Seth Clausen (Pleasant Valley) 57; Caleb Wulf (West Liberty) 46; Brady Connor (Tipton) 41; Carter Furness (Bettendorf) 39; Blake Gaskey (Davenport North) 39; Cole VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland) 37; Boomer Johnson (Central DeWitt) 37; Jai Jensen (Clinton) 36; Chase Witte (Wapello) 36; Parker Ruth (North Scott) 35; Nate Dierickx (Durant) 34; Lane VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland) 33

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News