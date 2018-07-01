Subscribe for 17¢ / day
North Scott's Grayson Drezek (11) fires a pitch during their game against Davenport Assumption last Thursday. 

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Here is a look at the top statistical leaders in the Iowa Quad-Cities metro and surrounding area for baseball through games of Saturday, June 30. Statistics are what coaches have reported to QuikStats Iowa. 

Offense

Batting average (min. 40 at-bats) -- Tony Barreca (North Scott) .500; Brooks Sunny (North Scott) .500; Trace Howard (Wapello) .450; Carter Bell (Bettendorf) .447; Tyler Carter (Louisa-Muscatine) .443; Trenton Massner (Wapello) .442; Jayce Levy (Assumption) .421; Mason Compton (Durant) .421; Trevor Strait (Easton Valley) .419; Evan Crawford (Pleasant Valley) .404; Abel Mena (Columbus Community) .400; Karson Cantrell (Louisa-Muscatine) .400; Jared Townsend (Wilton) .400; Blayne Banowetz (Bellevue Marquette) .397; Mason Byrns (Camanche) .390; Patrick Mulholland (Prince of Peace) .390; Tyler Hartman (Wilton) .390.

Runs -- Devin Hurdle (Central DeWitt) 40; Tony Barreca (North Scott) 36; Trace Howard (Wapello) 36; Cam Steffens (Central DeWitt) 33; Nick Fleming (Davenport Central) 28; Cayle Webster (North Scott) 26; Evan Crawford (Pleasant Valley) 26; Trenton Massner (Wapello) 26; Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 25; Adin DeLaRosa (Davenport Central) 24; Brooks Sunny (North Scott) 24; Chase Moseley (North Scott) 24; Cory Anderson (Wilton) 24.

Doubles -- Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 16; Cam Steffens (Central DeWitt) 14; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 14; Jared Beck (Davenport North) 13; Brooks Sunny (North Scott) 11; Evan Crawford (Pleasant Valley) 11; Trenton Massner (Wapello) 10; Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 9; Jacob Swanson (Central DeWitt) 9; Jayce Levy (Assumption) 9; Mason Byrns (Camanche) 8; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 8; Ryan Wohlers (Assumption) 8; Tony Barreca (North Scott) 8; Chase Moseley (North Scott) 8.

Triples -- Ely Adams (Pleasant Valley) 6; Max Slavens (Pleasant Valley) 5; Trenton Massner (Wapello) 5; Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 4; Cory Anderson (Wilton) 4; Devin Hurdle (Central DeWitt) 3; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 3; Dakota Stevenson (Northeast) 3.

Home runs -- Evan Crawford (Pleasant Valley) 7; Jared Simpson (Clinton) 4; Carter Bell (Bettendorf) 3; Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 3; Mason Byrns (Camanche) 3; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 3; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 3.

Runs batted in -- Evan Crawford (Pleasant Valley) 36; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 35; Brooks Sunny (North Scott) 30; Cam Steffens (Central DeWitt) 29; Jacob Swanson (Central DeWitt) 27; Trenton Massner (Wapello) 27; Carter Hoskins (Pleasant Valley) 26; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 26; Jake Matthaidess (North Scott) 25; Sam Short (Wapello) 24; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 22; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 22; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 22.

Stolen bases -- Karson Cantrell (Louisa-Muscatine) 36; Trace Howard (Wapello) 24; Trevor Burkhart (Davenport West) 23; Trevor Strait (Easton Valley) 22; Devin Hurdle (Central DeWitt) 10; Zach Bieri (Louisa-Muscatine) 18; Will Kranz (Davenport Central) 17; Braydin Farrell (Easton Valley) 17; Quinten Mesick (Tipton) 17; Hunter Rickels (Cal-Wheat) 15; Evan Hall (Camanche) 15; Tony Barreca (North Scott) 15; Cayle Webster (North Scott) 15; Chase Moseley (North Scott) 15. 

Pitching

Record (min. 4 decisions) -- Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt) 5-0; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 5-0; Julien Broderson (Assumption) 5-0; Caleb Evans (Davenport Central) 5-0; Brooks Sunny (North Scott) 4-0; Grayson Drezek (North Scott) 4-0; Kyle Denison (North Scott) 4-0; Bryce Burmeister (Wapello) 4-0; Luke Anderson (Central DeWitt) 5-1; Garrett Finley (Central DeWitt) 4-1; Brandon Schlichting (Assumption) 4-1; Adam Quested (Assumption) 4-1; Cory Anderson (Wilton) 4-1; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 4-1. 

Earned-run average (min. 27 innings) -- Alex McAleer (Central DeWitt) 0.61; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 0.95; Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 1.06; Lucas Bixby (Central DeWitt) 1.12; Nate Trenkamp (Easton Valley) 1.20; Sam Short (Wapello) 1.22; PJ Puckett (Camanche) 1.24; Kyle Denison (North Scott) 1.25; Jared Townsend (Wilton) 1.26; Adam Quested (Assumption) 1.27; Cory Anderson (Wilton) 1.29; Grayson Drezek (North Scott) 1.40; Julien Broderson (Assumption) 1.43; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 1.50; Clayton Nettleton (Davenport West) 1.54. 

Strikeouts -- Jared Townsend (Wilton) 81; Clayton Nettleton (Davenport West) 78; Caleb Banowetz (Cal-Wheat) 77; Jared Simpson (Clinton) 55; Nick Gottilla (Assumption) 53; Logan Belzer (Wapello) 50; Jared Beck (Davenport North) 48; Fisher Bisinger (Midland) 48; Luke Soko (Bettendorf) 47; Max Hansen (Cal-Wheat) 47; Grayson Drezek (North Scott) 47; Collin McCrabb (Wilton) 47; Mason McCulley (Louisa-Muscatine) 46; Jacob Swanson (Central DeWitt) 45.

